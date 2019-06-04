World
  Renovation of Mahou Beer Sales Areas / PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Renovation of Mahou Beer Sales Areas / PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo

  14:00 - 4 June, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation of Mahou Beer Sales Areas / PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo
Renovation of Mahou Beer Sales Areas / PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo

Renovation of Mahou Beer Sales Areas / PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo

    Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to the need for renovating the Mahou concesión stands in the “Sports Palace” of Madrid, and it is tackled from the respect to the building, a versatile space that hosts from concerts to congresses or basketball games.

    Outside bars
    Outside bars
    Our proposal intends to preserve the current brand identity without competing with the industrial style interiors of the space, which are designed with cold and resistant finishes. 

    The original project for this 1960’s building follows the standard typology for high-traffic spaces like stadiums and large venues, with a ring-shaped circulation scheme that allow reaching the main stage from different levels.

    It is in these corridors or “streets” where most of the renovated spaces are located, while others are directly inside the stage. 

    This entails different design considerations depending on each stand location and the circulation and public flow of the different events. 

    As a starting point, we proposed to differentiate the areas according to this “exterior-interior” code. This way, exterior stands (those in the access corridors) would resemble urban facades, while interior sellpoints would be designed to match the interior of a regular space of the brand. Each stand has a backdrop referring to either the facade of a bar or its interior depending on its location. 

    The traditional finishes the brand had been using in old Madrid establishments, such as ceramic tiles and marble counters, are now brought back as a sign of identity, in black color for the exterior spaces and white for the interior ones. Likewise, wall fixtures have been installed to mimic street or warm illumination whether on the exterior or the interior stands.

    The design of every element stems from the footprint of the building on the plot.

    Outside bars - Functioning
    Outside bars - Functioning
    Interior bars
    Interior bars

    The works that have taken place in the site throughout the last 150 years works respond to functionality and urban regulations.

    The circular organization of the fit plan allows gathering the more people in the most effective way around the event, and the central space dimension and form is determined by the variety of events and sports that the space has been hosting during its lifetime.

    As a result, the combination of all works done in the building is visible on the fit plan as a composition of basic geometries.

    These geometries have been used to generate a contemporary graphic language that recalls the genesis of the space and, at the same time, has the ability to accurately convey the principles of the brand.

    Project location

    About this office
    PuertoyMartín - Arquitectura e Interiorismo
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Steel Stone

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Spain
