Refurbishment in Architecture

Arsenal 108 Building / SIA arquitectura + Manuel Aires Mateus

Arsenal 108 Building / SIA arquitectura + Manuel Aires Mateus
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restoration, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal

  Coordenator

    Sofia Pinto Basto

  Collaborators

    Inês Monteiro, Ana Rita Martins and Sofia Passarinho

  Engineer

    Betar | Consulplano

  Constructor

    VPS Construções

  Built Area

    11147.10 ft2

  Surface Area

    8611.13 ft2

  Plot Area

    3121.53 ft2
© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A building links the higher and lower levels of the city. Through its interior we are carried from the riverside bank to Chiado hill.

© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography
Section B
Section B
© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

Facing south the facade facade imposes itself revealing its pombalina scale, Facing north a small patio links us to the top of the hill. Both scales dictate the rule and materiality of the project.

© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

The proportion, ceiling heights, succession of spaces and relationship with the southern light from the pombalino building are restored. The spatial and material values are elected as intentions of the project. All strange elements of the original building are removed while spatial quality and interior light are enhanced. A grand staircase climbs the hillside retaining its dominant proportion and original design. Secular materials are applied: wood to doors, frames and floors and lioz limestone to terraces and wet areas.

© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

On the lower floor the pombalina metric that consolidated the entire front of Rua do Arsenal is reestablished. The missing openings are punctured through the limestone.

© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

In the northern patio the cloister is reinvented and lightened with white reflective surfaces. The construction construction is new and its materiality reveals the cleavage of time. There is a new atmosphere and a new life, interior and exterior have a contemporary domestic and residential scale.

© João Guimarães – JG Photography
© João Guimarães – JG Photography

Project location

Address: Rua do Arsenal, n.106-114, Lisbon, Portugal

