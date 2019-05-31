World
  7. Kral Galery / TIRONI BARTLAU

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kral Galery / TIRONI BARTLAU

  • 14:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Kral Galery / TIRONI BARTLAU
Save this picture!
Kral Galery / TIRONI BARTLAU, © Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

  • Architects

    TIRONI BARTLAU

  • Location

    Emilio Vaisse 586, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Tomás Tironi, Christian Bartlau

  • Design Team

    Tomás Tironi, Christian Bartlau, Alessandra Dal Mos

  • Area

    47.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Felipe Fontecilla
Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of a shop into a gallery and jeweler’s atelier explores the idea of room within a room. Located in the ground floor of a middle scale residential building in a residential and commercial neighborhood, the store has two floors: one in the street level and the other in the underground.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Our proposal distributes the store and the atelier in a way in which both can interact in the same space whereas maintaining certain independency one from the other. This is why the atelier is a “small room” in the store, which is subtly separated by means of a step, lower height, change of material and a curtain.

In this way, while the store functions as an open space of exhibition, reflections and transparencies –configured by the presence of a series of cabinets and panels that hang from the ceiling, limiting and expanding the space- the atelier is instead a wooden niche that tries to provide the necessary protection and privacy for the work of the jeweler.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The exhibition room in the underground is similar to any other contemporary art gallery, in the sense that it is a neutral space: a neutral room with white walls and ceiling, well illuminated. Its exception lies in the presence of a compagnon that tries to serve as a background panel and as a hiding place for a secret niche that was painted orange.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Fontecilla
© Felipe Fontecilla

Project location

See more:

