World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. HEIMSPIEL architektur
  6. 2018
  7. EFH SUA House / HEIMSPIEL architektur

EFH SUA House / HEIMSPIEL architektur

  • 01:00 - 30 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
EFH SUA House / HEIMSPIEL architektur
Save this picture!
EFH SUA House / HEIMSPIEL architektur, © Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

© Leonhard Hilzensauer © Leonhard Hilzensauer © Leonhard Hilzensauer © Leonhard Hilzensauer + 20

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

Text description provided by the architects. Design of a single family house in Burgenland, Austria. A saddle roof was a strong requirement of the town development plan. The project is reacting to this requirement with a new interpretation of the classical saddle roof in shape of an asymmetric multiple folded roof.

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

An U-shaped floor plan is organized in 3 “wings”, the different room heights are united under the folded roof and define the distinctive geometry. In respect of the traditional Burgenland town-character the house is presenting itself closed towards the street and opens up generously in shape of an atrium house to the backyard and garden.

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

There are no strict borders between inside and outside – it is a smooth and floating transition. Also the inside is designed to be an open and light-flooded living concept. Foyer, living room and kitchen are one continuous living space and define the heart of the building. The folded roof is defining the different zones and at the same time joining them as one unit.

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

A library staircase is leading to the first floor open gallery and the children rooms. The void allows attractive visual sights between the two floors but maintains at the same time a feeling of privacy between the generations.

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

The facade material is a rough-saw and pre-weathered grey larch shiplap shuttering – two different sizes divide the face. Folding and sliding sunscreen elements out of larch-shutters can be moved to change the buildings face and in/outsights due to the demand of the owners. 

Save this picture!
© Leonhard Hilzensauer
© Leonhard Hilzensauer

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HEIMSPIEL architektur
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "EFH SUA House / HEIMSPIEL architektur" 30 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917960/efh-sua-house-heimspiel-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream