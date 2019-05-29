Starter Home Housing / OJT

+ 32

Architects OJT

Location New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Category Adaptive Reuse

Project Team Lauren Hickman, Sabeen Hasan, Rob Baddour, Marguerite Lloyd, Jessica O’Dell, Patrick Daurio, Charles Rutledge, Pierre Stouse, Jonathan Tate

Area 16000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs William Crocker

Manufacturers Loading...

Development Partners Charles Rutledge, Pierre Stouse

Landscape Architects Spackman Mossop Michaels

Structural Engineer Walter Zehner

General Contractor Edifice Builders

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Another expanded site for the Starter Home* thesis, the 9th Street development is comprised of 12 homes, with 10 single-family and one two-family, occupying an existing warehouse and vacant parcel. The zoning for this transitioning industrial edge required abnormally large lot minimums for single-family structures. This mandated a tactic that leveraged the density allowed under multi-family developments but organized the site as a single-family assemblage.

The approach required a subversion of the conventional legal structure, which usually applies individual ownership to the interior of one unit, but in this case, creates provisional lots and realizes autonomous ownership as espoused by the Starter Home* agenda.

Historically a neighborhood home to both industry and low-density residential, the Irish Channel has precedent for the adjacencies created with the 9th Street scheme i.e. homes and industry occupying the same city block. Though each home spans three stories, the height of the buildings aligns with the industrial building context. Adjacencies not only appear natural but also are entirely relevant.