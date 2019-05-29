World
  Starter Home Housing / OJT

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Starter Home Housing / OJT

  • 17:00 - 29 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Starter Home Housing / OJT
Starter Home Housing / OJT, © William Crocker
© William Crocker

© William Crocker © William Crocker © William Crocker © William Crocker + 32

  • Architects

    OJT

  • Location

    New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

  • Category

    Adaptive Reuse

  • Project Team

    Lauren Hickman, Sabeen Hasan, Rob Baddour, Marguerite Lloyd, Jessica O’Dell, Patrick Daurio, Charles Rutledge, Pierre Stouse, Jonathan Tate

  • Area

    16000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    William Crocker

  • Development Partners

    Charles Rutledge, Pierre Stouse

  • Landscape Architects

    Spackman Mossop Michaels

  • Structural Engineer

    Walter Zehner

  • General Contractor

    Edifice Builders
    More Specs
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Text description provided by the architects. Another expanded site for the Starter Home* thesis, the 9th Street development is comprised of 12 homes, with 10 single-family and one two-family, occupying an existing warehouse and vacant parcel. The zoning for this transitioning industrial edge required abnormally large lot minimums for single-family structures. This mandated a tactic that leveraged the density allowed under multi-family developments but organized the site as a single-family assemblage.

© William Crocker
© William Crocker
Unit Plans 2
Unit Plans 2
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

The approach required a subversion of the conventional legal structure, which usually applies individual ownership to the interior of one unit, but in this case, creates provisional lots and realizes autonomous ownership as espoused by the Starter Home* agenda.

© William Crocker
© William Crocker
Sections
Sections
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Historically a neighborhood home to both industry and low-density residential, the Irish Channel has precedent for the adjacencies created with the 9th Street scheme i.e. homes and industry occupying the same city block. Though each home spans three stories, the height of the buildings aligns with the industrial building context. Adjacencies not only appear natural but also are entirely relevant.

© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Project location

About this office
OJT
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "Starter Home Housing / OJT" 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917950/starter-home-housing-ojt/> ISSN 0719-8884

