Fioca's Cake Shop / Zemel+ARQUITETOS + Chalabi Arquitetos

Clients Fioca confeitaria

Construction Zemel+ ARQUITETOS e Verso Arquitetura

Electrical Installations Project Claudio Roberto Scheel

Lightning Reka

Collaborators to the construction work João Guilherme Bueno de Assis e Juliana Fiorini

Text description provided by the architects. For Fiocas´ cake shop first store we created its identity through the inspiration of glass domes shape that covers the cakes as small edible jewels.

For this purpose, all the internal walls of this narrow 65sqm property were removed, resulting in a 2.70m wide tunnel built in drywall.

The colors are soft referring to the ingredients and the red fruits used as materials in the manufacturing of the cakes. To emphasize the furniture we use metallic melamine: copper, gold and silver and as a counterpoint we use blended fabrics that bring warmth.

A blue colored hydraulic tile was used on the floor to bring the brand identity to the interior of the store.

The lighting is all indirect in order to highlight the arch, and leave a cozy atmosphere. Pendants were used only at the counter to highlight the products for sale, also highlighted on the shelf with dedicated led strips for each.