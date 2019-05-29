Reconstruction of 1971 Research Camp / Dake Architectural Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dake Architectural Design

Architects Dake Architectural Design

Location Rizhao, Shandong, China

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Cui Yang

Design Team Haojun Gao, Xueyi Wang

Client 1971 Research Camp

Area 11050.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation design is to transform the original daily teaching classroom of the base into the student accommodation space of the 1971 research camp. While satisfying the needs of the accommodation function, the memory of the old school was not destroyed and became the core of the design.

Chen Tuan Middle School was originally built spontaneously by local villagers, who took local materials and jointly funded the construction. After decades of ups and downs, how many memories and youth Chen Tuan has carried. In recent years, due to various factors, the old buildings cannot meet the requirements of the current school construction and have been replaced by the new middle school. Party A relies on the government to build a comprehensive youth student education camp and upgrade the existing buildings to continue to serve students.

The original building structure is mostly brick and wood structure, red brick house, wooden frame roof, and red tile on the upper. In order to better inherit the historical veins of the old buildings, the red bricks were used as the main materials in the renovation, and the traditional masonry method was used to closely integrate the old buildings with the newly-reformed parts to make the whole building group more unified.

The original entrance was demolished and redesigned to create a unique landscape entrance space. The special red brick masonry “1971 Research Camp” replaced the ordinary metal font posting to form a complete body with the entire space.

Re-combing the original red brick buildings, demolishing the old and serious small space buildings, and retaining the main building space.

We regrouped the remaining architectural spaces to form five separate courtyard spaces and a casual fun landscape belt, continuing to use red brick as the main material for the construction to integrate the space atmosphere. On the basis of respecting the status quo of the building, the circular elements are used to configure the exclusive space of each courtyard entrance, which increases its interest and experience.

We use a circle of different sizes to connect the strip landscape spaces together to form three different places of leisure and fun landscape: the sunken bonfire gathering place on the west side, the middle ring road, and the east labyrinth wall.

The wood frame roof is changed to a steel structure and will be increased in height to meet the lighting needs of the accommodation space and enhance the brightness of the space.