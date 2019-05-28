Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos

+ 31

Architects Zozaya Arquitectos

Location Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architect Daniel Zozaya Valdés

Design Team Enrique Zozaya, Ángel Sotelo, Luis Alonso, José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Sara Campos

Area 470.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Rafael Gamo

Manufacturers Loading...

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Z is located on one of the highest hills in Zihuatanejo, on a trapezoidal land with an area of ​​500 m2. The surface of the land is irregular, the main access being on the upper part of the land. The main concept of the project was to create a minimalist house with rich social spaces where users could enjoy the panoramic views and the climate of the region. Three levels are proposed composed of two volumes that would be staggered to take advantage and respect the topography.

The central volume of the house consists of two juxtaposed rectangular volumes composed of twenty-five centimeters thick walls. The upper rectangular volume has the function of master bedroom, this space frames the view and creates the sensation of being flying in the air due the altitude. The street facade uses a double skin façade made up of vertical bamboo, generating privacy and solar protection to the room.

The intermediate level of the house has the main function of social area, from this level you can descend to access the terrace and pool area. The infinity pool reflects the panoramic view and ocean on the water successfully giving the sensation of flow.

The architectural piece uses essential materials such as concrete, steel, local limestone and bamboo. This mix of materials and local construction techniques gives the house a strong modern and tropical personality, successfully adapting to its context and being in harmony with nature.