  7. Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 28 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos
Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Architects

    Zozaya Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zihuatanejo, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Daniel Zozaya Valdés

  • Design Team

    Enrique Zozaya, Ángel Sotelo, Luis Alonso, José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Sara Campos

  • Area

    470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Z is located on one of the highest hills in Zihuatanejo, on a trapezoidal land with an area of ​​500 m2. The surface of the land is irregular, the main access being on the upper part of the land. The main concept of the project was to create a minimalist house with rich social spaces where users could enjoy the panoramic views and the climate of the region. Three levels are proposed composed of two volumes that would be staggered to take advantage and respect the topography.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The central volume of the house consists of two juxtaposed rectangular volumes composed of twenty-five centimeters thick walls. The upper rectangular volume has the function of master bedroom, this space frames the view and creates the sensation of being flying in the air due the altitude. The street facade uses a double skin façade made up of vertical bamboo, generating privacy and solar protection to the room.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The intermediate level of the house has the main function of social area, from this level you can descend to access the terrace and pool area. The infinity pool reflects the panoramic view and ocean on the water successfully giving the sensation of flow.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The architectural piece uses essential materials such as concrete, steel, local limestone and bamboo. This mix of materials and local construction techniques gives the house a strong modern and tropical personality, successfully adapting to its context and being in harmony with nature.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Cite: "Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos" [Casa Z / Zozaya Arquitectos] 28 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917933/z-house-zozaya-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

