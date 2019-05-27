World
Topotek 1 and Labics Design Biomedical Campus Masterplan in Rome

Topotek 1 and Labics Design Biomedical Campus Masterplan in Rome, © Campus Bio_Medico SpA
Topotek 1 and Labics have won a competition to design the UCBM Masterplan for the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. The 90-hectare project encompasses urban design, landscape, and architecture, founded on the goals of addressing connectivity, openness, and accessibility, while also acknowledging and integrating elements from the surrounding context.

© Campus Bio_Medico SpA
Following the concept of porosity, the design of the scheme embraces the surrounding landscape to form the backbone of the campus, creating a place to encourage dialogue within the community. The scheme’s connection with the natural context continues into a connection with the urban context, embedding a new urban fabric into existing special structures to allow for the development of a coherent sequence of built units and open spaces.

© Campus Bio_Medico SpA
Central to the campus’ design is the creation of functional public space through the “concordant intertwining of build and natural elements” resulting in an ongoing relationship between built and natural environments. Using the grid’s units for formal structure, the inner and outer spaces define dynamic zones for a diverse program to unfold within. Light building structures offer space for research, while also fostering social encounter. 

© Campus Bio_Medico SpA
The outside areas are defined by their width and spaciousness, with lush vegetation such as lavender buses and evergreen cedars encompassing southern-European landscapes with the existing landscapes present around the city.

© Campus Bio_Medico SpA
News via: Topotek 1

Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome Masterplan
Location: Rome, Italy
Client: Campus Bio-Medico SpA
Competition 2018 | 1st Prize
Collaboration: Labics, Systematica, Prof. E. Cangelli
Planning: 2018
Size: 90 ha

Niall Patrick Walsh
News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Topotek 1 and Labics Design Biomedical Campus Masterplan in Rome" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917899/topotek-1-and-labics-design-biomedical-campus-masterplan-in-rome/> ISSN 0719-8884

