  Powerhouse Company's Loop of Wisdom Begins Construction

Powerhouse Company's Loop of Wisdom Begins Construction

Powerhouse Company's Loop of Wisdom Begins Construction
© Powerhouse Company
Construction has begun on the Loop of Wisdom in Chengdu, China, designed by Powerhouse Company. The red, walkable, curvy roof follows the landscape and twists through a lush, vivid park, promoting themes of health and beauty. The scheme will house the Exhibition and Reception Centers for the surrounding Unis Chip City masterplan, founded on the principles of people, nature, and technology.

© MIR © Silkroad © MIR © Powerhouse Company + 5

© MIR
The Loop of Wisdom links the two centers in one freestanding structure, forming a single red ribbon designed to act in harmony with its surrounding. The exhibition center will allow guests to attend technology and cultural events while enjoying hilltop views of the masterplanned city, while the Reception Center will showcase models of the masterplan.

© MIR
As the capital of southwest China, Chengdu has seen intense growth in the past decade due to an influx of international tech companies. The masterplanned city therefore seeks to manage the region’s growth through environmental protections such as sustainable development goals along with a welcoming environment for new technology and innovation.

© MIR
The design team has also taken future use of the building into strong consideration. In the near future, the scheme will be transformed into a school sports facility, with the center of the loop becoming an Olympic-size running track, and the exhibition center becoming a Sports Center with basketball court.

© Silkroad
The scheme is expected to be completed in September 2019.

News via: Powerhouse Company

Location: Chengdu, China
Size: 5000m2 
Typology: Exhibition and Reception Center
Period: February - September 2019
Status: Under Construction
Client: Uni Hiku Group
Architect: Powerhouse Company
Partner in charge: Stijn Kemper
Project architect: Niels Baljet
Project team: Stijn Kemper, Nanne de Ru, Niels Baljet, Maarten Diederix, Meagan Kerr, Loz Mills, Reto Egli, Daan Masmeijer, Eli Keijser, Niek Koning, Caroline Desplan, Penny Unni, Filip Galić, Dries Brøns, Gert Ververs, Giovanni Coni, Rafael Zarza García, Stavros Voskaris, Yanni Huang, Michiel Bosch, Severino Iritano, Albert Takashi Richters, Kimi Fei

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Powerhouse Company's Loop of Wisdom Begins Construction" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917894/powerhouse-companys-loop-of-wisdom-begins-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

