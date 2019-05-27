World
RG House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
RG House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos
RG House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos, © Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

© Eduardo Macarios

  • Architects

    Michel Macedo Arquitetos

  • Location

    Pato Branco, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Michel Macedo

  • Project Team

    Adriana Strapasson, Analu Lucatelli, Carolina Heloiza Rietter, Nivaldo Pontel Junior. Maquete: Paulo Jaeger

  • Engineering

    Plana Engenharia / Bolt Protensão

  • Area

    191.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Conditioned by an environmentally protected area on the backyard, the RG house diverges into two distinct priority facts, one environmental and another human: the uneven topography, characteristic of the city, and the contemplative value that the preserved vegetation offers to the residents on the most private limit of the lot.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The project proposes an alternative that reconciles these two aspects. From the street, the house extends from the upper level to the backyard, in a way that floats on the topography while suits it, creating a shaded area on the ground and linking the main access to the street. In this conformation, the project assumes a elevated ground floor for intimate purposes - whose elevation allows privacy and the best visuals - and an underground level for social and service purposes. Both pavements can be accessed by the street from the axis of circulation arranged in the main facade, which links the daily routine to the urban space.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

In addition, just three concrete pillars and slender prestressed slabs guarantee contemporary features for the building, by pure aesthetics and free plan, and an elegant appropriation of this sample of the city's topography, since the apparent lightness of the building and character contemplative provided by the transparency of the underground level ensure the vitality of this residence that longs to respect the possibilities of the residents and the existing environment.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Michel Macedo Arquitetos
Cite: "RG House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos" [Casa RG / Michel Macedo Arquitetos] 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917822/rg-house-michel-macedo-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

