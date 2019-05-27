World
16 Outstanding Spanish Refurbishment Projects

16 Outstanding Spanish Refurbishment Projects
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

© Luis Diaz Diaz © Imagen Subliminal © Mariela Apollonio © Pol Viladoms + 18

In the last few years, Europe has become a leader in refurbishment architecture by renovating and remodeling buildings and historic city centers. These initiatives have halted horizontal expansion and promote equitable city development. 

This trend has not only become a contribution towards the densification and revitalization of underserved sectors but has also allowed families who had been displaced to the periphery to inhabit city centers and improve their quality of life.

Out of all the European countries, this trend is most apparent in Spain. To inspire and encourage the development of this type of architecture, please find below some examples of interior renovations in Spanish houses. Convent Carmen by Francesc Rifé Studio in Valencia, Spain has been selected as one of our finalist for the 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards.

St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Plywood House / SMS Arquitectos

© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

House in Palacio / Ideo arquitectura

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

XVIII Emblazoned House Refurbishment / Marcos Miguélez

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

House Refurbishment in Seville Historic Center / Harald Schönegger + Inmaculada González

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Gallery House / Carles Enrich

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero

© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

Jordi & Anna interior renovation / Hiha Studio

© Pol Viladoms
© Pol Viladoms

Sant Martí House / Francesc Rifé Studio

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Housing Building Refurbishment / Sergio Rojo

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Conxita House / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

House of the Angel / Martin Lejarraga Oficina de Arquitectura

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

House in Rubielos de Mora / Ramón Esteve Estudio

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Arimon House / García-Durán & Equipo

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

