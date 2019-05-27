Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Brazil to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. Expanding on his current list, he's already visited Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Brazil, Marc photographed 20 offices across a range of scales and project types. Find out more about the individual offices and the city's they are a part of through Marc's feature.
Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos
- In This Space Since: 1994
- Number Of Employees: 54
- Size (Sq Metres): 374m²
- Building's former use: office building
Andrade Morettin
- In This Space Since: 2005
- Number Of Employees: 4 partners, 5 architects, 4 trainees, 1 secretary
- Size (Sq Metres): 120m²
- Building's former use: offices
Bacco Arquitetos Associados
- In This Space Since: 2012
- Number Of Employees: 17
- Size (Sq Metres): 200m²
- Building's former use: offices
BNA / Transversal / 2SMC / Planomotor / SG Arquitetura (Five offices)
- In This Space Since: 2013
- Number Of Employees: 22
- Size (Sq Metres): 126.5m²
- Building's former use: offices
Brasil Arquitetura Ltda
- In This Space Since: 1985
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Size (Sq Metres): 240m²
- Building's former use: a little house, remodeled to be an office
Paulo Mendes da Rocha
- In This Space Since: 1973
- Number Of Employees: 3
- Size (Sq Metres): 110m²
- Building's former use: Instituto dos Arquitetos do Brasil (IAB)
FGMF Arquitetos
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: 54
- Size (Sq Metres): 400m²
- Building's former use: Store (Children’s clothes)
23 SUL ARQUITETURA, CASA14 ARQUITETURA, ENTRE ARQUITETOS, CECILIA REICHSTUL ARQUITETURA, MR2 SOLUÇOES ESTRUTURAIS e CASA RA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: Each office has a different number of employees.
- Size (Sq Metres): 154m²
- Building's former use: offices
Geral Arquitetos
- In This Space Since: 2006
- Number Of Employees: 23
- Size (Sq Metres): 187m²
- Building's former use: offices
Groupo SP
- In This Space Since: 2014
- Number Of Employees: 7 architects + 2 students
- Size (Sq Metres): 90m²
- Building's former use: offices
Hereñú + Ferroni Arquitetos / Pablo Hereñú e Eduardo Ferroni
- In This Space Since: 2002
- Number Of Employees: 12
- Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
- Building's former use: mixed use commercial gallery
Keila Costa (+K Arquitetos)
- In This Space Since: 2014
- Number Of Employees: 2
- Size (Sq Metres): 50m²
- Building's former use: offices
METRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS
- In This Space Since: 2012
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Size (Sq Metres): 250m²
- Building's former use: offices
Studio mk27
- In This Space Since: 1978
- Number Of Employees: 34
- Size (Sq Metres): 370m²
- Building's former use: Until 2011 an optician occupied the ground floor and the studio occupied the two upper floors. As of 2011, studio mk27 occupies the whole building.
MMBB Arquitetos
- In This Space Since: 2001
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Size (Sq Metres): 160m²
- Building's former use: offices
Nitsche Arquitetos
- In This Space Since: 2008
- Number Of Employees: 15
- Size (Sq Metres): 90m²
- Building's former use: offices
SIAA Arquitetos Ltda
- In This Space Since: 2008 - We divide our space with other Architects like Paula Zemel and Marcelo Pontes de Carvalho.
- Number Of Employees: 7 associated architects, 7 collaborators
- Size (Sq Metres): 289m²
- Building's former use: office building
SPBR Arquitetos / Angelo Bucci
- In This Space Since: 2003
- Number Of Employees: 5
- Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
- Building's former use: offices
Tacoa Arquitetos Associados
- In This Space Since: 2019
- Number Of Employees: 2
- Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
- Building's former use: offices
Verso Arquitetura
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: 4
- Size (Sq Metres): 50m²
- Building's former use: Artist's studio; currently sharing the house with a porcelain painter