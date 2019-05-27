Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Brazil to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. Expanding on his current list, he's already visited Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Brazil, Marc photographed 20 offices across a range of scales and project types. Find out more about the individual offices and the city's they are a part of through Marc's feature.

Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

In This Space Since: 1994

Number Of Employees: 54

Size (Sq Metres): 374m²

Building's former use: office building

Andrade Morettin

In This Space Since: 2005

Number Of Employees: 4 partners, 5 architects, 4 trainees, 1 secretary

Size (Sq Metres): 120m²

Building's former use: offices

Bacco Arquitetos Associados

In This Space Since: 2012

Number Of Employees: 17

Size (Sq Metres): 200m²

Building's former use: offices

BNA / Transversal / 2SMC / Planomotor / SG Arquitetura (Five offices)

In This Space Since: 2013

Number Of Employees: 22

Size (Sq Metres): 126.5m²

Building's former use: offices

Brasil Arquitetura Ltda

In This Space Since: 1985

Number Of Employees: 10

Size (Sq Metres): 240m²

Building's former use: a little house, remodeled to be an office

Paulo Mendes da Rocha

In This Space Since: 1973

Number Of Employees: 3

Size (Sq Metres): 110m²

Building's former use: Instituto dos Arquitetos do Brasil (IAB)

FGMF Arquitetos

In This Space Since: 2018

Number Of Employees: 54

Size (Sq Metres): 400m²

Building's former use: Store (Children’s clothes)

23 SUL ARQUITETURA, CASA14 ARQUITETURA, ENTRE ARQUITETOS, CECILIA REICHSTUL ARQUITETURA, MR2 SOLUÇOES ESTRUTURAIS e CASA RA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

In This Space Since: 2018

Number Of Employees: Each office has a different number of employees.

Size (Sq Metres): 154m²

Building's former use: offices

Geral Arquitetos

In This Space Since: 2006

Number Of Employees: 23

Size (Sq Metres): 187m²

Building's former use: offices

Groupo SP

In This Space Since: 2014

Number Of Employees: 7 architects + 2 students

Size (Sq Metres): 90m²

Building's former use: offices

Hereñú + Ferroni Arquitetos / Pablo Hereñú e Eduardo Ferroni

In This Space Since: 2002

Number Of Employees: 12

Size (Sq Metres): 100m²

Building's former use: mixed use commercial gallery

Keila Costa (+K Arquitetos)

In This Space Since: 2014

Number Of Employees: 2

Size (Sq Metres): 50m²

Building's former use: offices

METRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS

In This Space Since: 2012

Number Of Employees: 10

Size (Sq Metres): 250m²

Building's former use: offices

Studio mk27

In This Space Since: 1978

Number Of Employees: 34

Size (Sq Metres): 370m²

Building's former use: Until 2011 an optician occupied the ground floor and the studio occupied the two upper floors. As of 2011, studio mk27 occupies the whole building.

MMBB Arquitetos

In This Space Since: 2001

Number Of Employees: 10

Size (Sq Metres): 160m²

Building's former use: offices

Nitsche Arquitetos

In This Space Since: 2008

Number Of Employees: 15

Size (Sq Metres): 90m²

Building's former use: offices

SIAA Arquitetos Ltda

In This Space Since: 2008 - We divide our space with other Architects like Paula Zemel and Marcelo Pontes de Carvalho.

Number Of Employees: 7 associated architects, 7 collaborators

Size (Sq Metres): 289m²

Building's former use: office building

SPBR Arquitetos / Angelo Bucci

In This Space Since: 2003

Number Of Employees: 5

Size (Sq Metres): 100m²

Building's former use: offices

Tacoa Arquitetos Associados

In This Space Since: 2019

Number Of Employees: 2

Size (Sq Metres): 100m²

Building's former use: offices

Verso Arquitetura