Regent St. House / Smart Design Studio

Regent St. House / Smart Design Studio
© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

© Anson Smart

  • Architects

    Smart Design Studio

  • Location

    Sydney, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    William Smart, Lucy Bedbrook, Jeremy Unger, Jenny Kim

  • Design Team

    Alena Smith, Melissa Gooley

  • Area

    259.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Anson Smart
© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation at Regent has a lot to do with light. The house was laid out in a traditional Victorian format with characteristically dark front rooms. A skylight now spans the length of the kitchen, and the formal rooms open onto the airy new combined living space. A double height light reveal floods the dining room and boys’ room above with additional light.

© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

The lack of connection to the outdoors has been counteracted by internalising the level change. As a result the combined living space benefits from high ceilings, flowing directly onto the terrace and grassed area beyond once the pocket bi-fold doors are slid away.  Increased ceiling heights, generous volumes and borrowed space combine to create a sense of spaciousness in this relatively narrow site.

© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart
Section
Section
© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

Slight adjustments to the layout make a considerable difference to not only the feel but the frequency of use of different spaces. The relocation of the laundry to the lower ground floor allows a better connection between inside and outside at ground level. The new combined living room houses one gracious table for family and guests alike, leaving the former dining space to become a well utilised study. Upstairs the second bedroom is now a uniquely detailed ensuite, and the third bedroom enjoys the additional space afforded by the slightly extended foot print below. 

© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

Curves act as a common thread between the traditional and contemporary architecture. At ground level, a rounded ceiling connects the formal living room and the new combined living room. The curves feature heavily in this light-filled new space, reappearing upstairs in the ensuite, boys’ bedroom and attic ceiling.

© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

The finishes are light and neutral in colour to allow the owner’s impressive collection of contemporary art to shine. The materials imbue quality to the project. Brass is a highlight amongst the abundance of pale timber joinery and walls, marble and softly coloured walls.

© Anson Smart
© Anson Smart

Cite: "Regent St. House / Smart Design Studio" 28 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917770/regent-st-house-smart-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

