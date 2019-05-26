World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Department of Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture

Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture

  • 21:00 - 26 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture
Save this picture!
Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture, © W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

© W Workspace Company Limited © W Workspace Company Limited © W Workspace Company Limited © W Workspace Company Limited + 34

  • Architects

    Department of Architecture

  • Location

    208 / 25 Chiang Mai-Lamphun Rd, Tambon Wat Ket, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Amata Luphaiboon, Twitee Vajrabhaya Teparkum

  • Design Team

    Adhithep Leewananthawet, Pitchaya Poonsin, Tanadeth Mahapolsirikun, Supavit Junsompitsiri, Yada Pianpanit, Apisara Lertrattanakit

  • Area

    890.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    W Workspace Company Limited
Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Little Shelter is located in Chiang Mai where its old cityscape and vernacular architecture are characterized by wood structure with shingle pitched roof.  The hotel roof form inspired by traditional hip roofs as homage to the local architecture has a little reinterpretation with an asymmetrical form blending naturally with the surrounding tree top silhouette.  The west side of the roof is partially carved out to become a roof deck for guests to enjoy the panoramic river view at sunset.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

The design continues the local architectural character through the use of the predominant traditional material – the wood shingles.  The most interesting aspect of the material is in its system that has been well developed for hundreds of years.  Small units of wood shingles are laid out like fish scales to become a watertight architectural plane.  

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

The design has explored a possibility to fuse new materials into the system to create a contemporary architectural surface yet deeply rooted in tradition.The wood shingles are used on the roof and side walls.  On the river facade, polycarbonate sheets are cut into the same size as wood shingles and constructed to become the architectural translucent facade.  

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

On the entrance  façade, the upper portion is composed of solid wood shingles and they trickle down to mixed with polycarbonate shingles on the lower part.  Although working with the traditional shingle system, the uninterrupted translucency surface is achieved by a special detail design using translucent studs and special transparent screws.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The facade is glittering in the sun as the light touches different material grains, from the solid wood shingles to the different translucency levels of the polycarbonate shingles.  The light passes through the facade and creates varying interior atmosphere at different time with the changing light condition of the sky.  At night with the light from the inside, the building becomes a lantern glowing on the riverbank.  The structure seems less of a building but becomes more like a piece of craftwork.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

The public area interior complements the exterior simplicity, gives a gallery-like feeling that accommodates the site-specific installations inspired by the famous Boh–Srang umbrella, and creates delicate and dramatic silhouettes expressing contemporary interpretation of the local handicraft.  

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

The guest room interior is a place to rediscover Chiang Mai in a new angle, literally.  Images of important places and events of Chiang Mai such as its ancient city wall, floating lantern festival, pine forest, Pah-Chor canyon, etc., are placed on the entire ceiling.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

The images infinitely reflected onto the two long walls cladded with small mirror shingles, giving a surreal borderless sensation.  The images are all different for each of the fourteen guest rooms.  Each emanates different and unique feeling: tranquil, playful, cultured, mysterious, etc. suitable for any preferences of the guests.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

Little Shelter is not only a place to sleep.  It is an introduction of the past, the present, and probably the future of Chiang Mai to its visitors.

Save this picture!
© W Workspace Company Limited
© W Workspace Company Limited

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Department of Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Thailand
Cite: "Little Shelter Hotel / Department of Architecture" 26 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917767/little-shelter-hotel-department-of-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream