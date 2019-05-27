World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. FujiwaraMuro Architects
  6. 2018
  7. House in Kobe North / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Kobe North / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • 23:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Kobe North / FujiwaraMuro Architects
Save this picture!
House in Kobe North / FujiwaraMuro Architects, © Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

© Katsuya. Taira © Katsuya. Taira © Katsuya. Taira © Katsuya. Taira + 23

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

Text description provided by the architects. The client requested a combination of large, open spaces and small, cozier spaces for relaxing, delineated by elevation differences or niches. Because the client’s wife is disabled and uses an electric wheelchair, it was also essential to design a porous layout which enabled the residents to sense one another’s presence from any part of the house so that she could use it freely.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

Our concept was to link small and large spaces via ambiguous boundaries so that they could be experienced either as small or large depending on how the residents used them.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

To actualize this concept, we felt it would be optimal to avoid conventional categories such as “living room” and “hallway,” and instead construct a collection of areas whose ambiguous divisions would enable them to be interpreted as either places to spend time or circulation routes.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

We began by roughly marking off the residence with a large main roof and walls. We then used enclosures constructed from doors, windows, cabinetry, glass and wood roofs and walls, and gabions to control the transmission or obstruction of light, sound, air, movement, and lines of sight, thereby defining the living space. 

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira
Save this picture!
Section B-B'
Section B-B'
Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

These enclosures block visibility from outside but ensure visibility from inside. They are designed to provide a sense that one is underneath the main roof no matter where in the living space one is, which leads to a reassuring feeling of being within a single large, interconnected space.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

At the same time, because the main roof is hoisted above the large concrete walls by exposed steel columns that reveal the sky in the gaps between roof and walls, the interior has an open, unrestricted feeling.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

In order to suppress the characteristics of conventional spatial categories, we made each element of the residence as abstract as possible. This emphasized the materials that compose these elements, including concrete, steel, stainless steel, wood, plywood, glass, and stone. We used these materials in their raw state as interior finishes.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

As a result, the abstraction of the spaces and the physical presence of the materials set each other off, creating a residence that is both subdued and deeply atmospheric.

Save this picture!
© Katsuya. Taira
© Katsuya. Taira

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FujiwaraMuro Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "House in Kobe North / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917766/house-in-kobe-north-fujiwaramuro-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream