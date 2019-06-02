World
10 Exhibitions Designed by OMA

10 Exhibitions Designed by OMA
What is The Netherlands? © Peter Tijhuis
What is The Netherlands? © Peter Tijhuis

Among the most renowned and well-established offices in the world, OMA - Office for Metropolitan Architecture, founded in the 1970s by Rem Koolhaas, Elia Zenghelis, Madelon Vriesendorp, and Zoe Zenghelis, is definitely part of the pantheon of the most famous. Curiously, although it receives large commissions and has already built several emblematic works in different countries, the office is often associated with an approach that is less focused on architectural design, going beyond the strict limits of the disciplinary field and encompassing other areas of practice.

The fact that the office has a department dedicated exclusively to interdisciplinary research and practices that transcend architecture contributes to this perception. AMO carries out everything from trend investigations and printed publications to curation work (the 14th Venice Biennale of Architecture, for example) and exhibition projects, having contributed to the consolidation of Koolhaas' dismissive portrayal towards architectural projects and, consequently, of OMA as an office that is permeable to the influence of other arts/areas.

Over the last few years, OMA/AMO's number of exhibition commissions has increased, as shown on the office's website. The largest and possibly most famous of them is the 2014 Venice Biennale exhibition, under the name Elements of Architecture. Below are ten exhibitions designed by the office - some of which have been curated by OMA/AMO itself.

Knoll Celebrates Bauhaus

Save this picture!
Knoll Celebrates Bauhaus. © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
Knoll Celebrates Bauhaus. © OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

True Me

Save this picture!
True Me. © Bian Jie, Courtesy of OMA
True Me. © Bian Jie, Courtesy of OMA

Scaffolding

Save this picture!
Scaffolding. Image by field_condition; via Instagram
Scaffolding. Image by field_condition; via Instagram

Stedelijk BASE

Save this picture!
Stedelijk BASE. Image Courtesy of OMA
Stedelijk BASE. Image Courtesy of OMA

Countryside: Future of the World

Save this picture!
Countryside: Future of the World. Photo: Mikhaylovich Prokudin-Gorsky c. 1909. Image Courtesy of Guggenheim
Countryside: Future of the World. Photo: Mikhaylovich Prokudin-Gorsky c. 1909. Image Courtesy of Guggenheim

lR100-Rinascente: Stories of Innovation

Save this picture!
lR100-Rinascente: Stories of Innovation. Image © Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA
lR100-Rinascente: Stories of Innovation. Image © Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

Save this picture!
Manus x Machina. © Albert Vecerka and OMA
Manus x Machina. © Albert Vecerka and OMA

PANDA

Save this picture!
PANDA. Image Courtesy of OMA & Bengler
PANDA. Image Courtesy of OMA & Bengler

What is The Netherlands?

Save this picture!
What is The Netherlands? © Johannes Schwartz
What is The Netherlands? © Johannes Schwartz

Elements of Architecture

Save this picture!
Elements of Architecture. © Nico Saieh
Elements of Architecture. © Nico Saieh

