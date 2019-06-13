World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Another Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Another Space / Another Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Another Space / Another Studio

  • 12:00 - 13 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Another Space / Another Studio
Save this picture!
Another Space / Another Studio, Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

Courtesy of Another Studio Courtesy of Another Studio Courtesy of Another Studio Courtesy of Another Studio + 20

  • Architects

    Another Studio

  • Location

    Sofía, Bulgaria

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Petya Nikolova, Andrey Andreev

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Another Studio’s workspace is located in the apartment building at Lubotran St. also designed by the studio. Initially planned as an apartment of 120 sq.m, the space has undergone a transformation into an open-plan studio by demolition of almost all non-load-bearing walls. The open space plan provides flexibility and adaptability of the space. The main idea was to create a homely workspace where onewould be happy to go to in the morning and be comfortable and productive through the day.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

Open libraries, glazing, a sliding door and white curtains are the elements defining, but not separating the different areas. Maintaining the visual connection between spaces without actually separating them helps strengthen the spirit of teamwork without 'robbing' anybody of his own personal space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

The space accommodates two work areas with 5-7 positions, a corner for physical models, a meeting room, a small kitchen, a bathroom and two terraces. A central place is taken by a large desk, which consists of three modules assembled in a Y-shape to make space for five or six people to work together.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

The flooring combines oak parquet arranged in different patterns with ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathroom area. These tiles are intended to resemble carpets scattered in the space, creating a homely atmosphere. Pine plywood and black painted metal are used for the furniture and white cotton-rich textile for the curtains.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

The library between the physical model area and the meeting room is used to store material samples and catalogues and contains elements which can be taken out and used as side tables and chairs when needed. The two other libraries are used from both sides. The one separating the kitchen area from the work area has a built-in clothes rack.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Another Studio
Courtesy of Another Studio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Another Studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Renovation Bulgaria
Cite: "Another Space / Another Studio" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917706/another-space-another-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream