Another Space / Another Studio

+ 20

Architects Another Studio

Location Sofía, Bulgaria

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Petya Nikolova, Andrey Andreev

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Another Studio’s workspace is located in the apartment building at Lubotran St. also designed by the studio. Initially planned as an apartment of 120 sq.m, the space has undergone a transformation into an open-plan studio by demolition of almost all non-load-bearing walls. The open space plan provides flexibility and adaptability of the space. The main idea was to create a homely workspace where onewould be happy to go to in the morning and be comfortable and productive through the day.

Open libraries, glazing, a sliding door and white curtains are the elements defining, but not separating the different areas. Maintaining the visual connection between spaces without actually separating them helps strengthen the spirit of teamwork without 'robbing' anybody of his own personal space.

The space accommodates two work areas with 5-7 positions, a corner for physical models, a meeting room, a small kitchen, a bathroom and two terraces. A central place is taken by a large desk, which consists of three modules assembled in a Y-shape to make space for five or six people to work together.

The flooring combines oak parquet arranged in different patterns with ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bathroom area. These tiles are intended to resemble carpets scattered in the space, creating a homely atmosphere. Pine plywood and black painted metal are used for the furniture and white cotton-rich textile for the curtains.

The library between the physical model area and the meeting room is used to store material samples and catalogues and contains elements which can be taken out and used as side tables and chairs when needed. The two other libraries are used from both sides. The one separating the kitchen area from the work area has a built-in clothes rack.