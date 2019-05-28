Total Chaos 2019: A Space to Learn and Connect Architecture with the 3D Visualization World

Last week, Chaos Group returned to Bulgaria presenting the latest and most innovative within the world of technology and visualization through the Total Chaos 2019 conference. With more than 50 specialists in the field, the event was divided into a series of talks and masterclasses where ArchDaily had the opportunity to participate to cover what was a remarkably enriching instance for all those involved in the world of architecture and the creative industry.

In this second version, Total Chaos provided a shared space for 3D artists and developers to connect and grow, as they explore how topics like AI, real-time ray tracing, light fields and collaborative VR will continue to change professional workflows.

Why is it relevant to the world of architecture?

For architecture enthusiasts, Total Chaos is a deep dive into the complementary worlds of design and visualization. World-renowned architecture firms like Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners, KPF, Kengo Kuma & Associates, WeWork, Woods Bagot and Gensler will be on hand to share their approaches to 3D visualization and its importance throughout the design process.

ArchDaily had the opportunity to interview some members of these teams to discuss the future of visualization in the world of architecture, not only for those who seek a final product for the client, but for all those who can take advantage of these tools in the creative process of the design, program, structure and choice of materials to make a building more efficient in economic terms, energy and in the time of development or construction.

We had the chance to speak to Lon Grohs, Head of Creative at Chaos Group who explains the spirit of Total Chaos and invites architects to be part of this sharing community.

Stay tuned to see some of our interviews to important members of the architecture scene such as Foster and Partners, KPF and WeWork.