  7. Factory Restaurant / 4 Lados.AU

Factory Restaurant / 4 Lados.AU

  • 16:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Factory Restaurant / 4 Lados.AU
© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

© Filippe Araujo

  • Architects

    4Lados.au

  • Location

    Aracaju, Sergipe, Brazil

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Responsible Architects

    Daniel Almeida, Romulo Sandes.

  • Project Team

    Daniel Almeida, Romulo Sandes, Vivian Madureira, Jéssica Dória, Wendel Carvalho, Ingrid Maria Lima.

  • Landscaping

    Natura Paisagismo

  • Area

    796.5 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

Text description provided by the architects. A kitchen specialized in Italian food located in a commercial building with approximately 34 m² and by that time, with few places available, needed an expansion to a new room of approximately 40 m² in useful area, which was add into the project to improve the reception of customers.

© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

The sidewalk was the starting point to the integration concept between the outdoor and indoor of the new hall. The guillotine aluminum windows with corrugated glass open to the both sides of the civil work invite the natural breeze coming from the Beira Mar Avenue. A suspended bench in masonry, covered by 5x5cm of white ceramic, was built on the axis of one of the windows, creating a better dynamism in the use of space.

© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

The counter is the heart of the hall, made of masonry and covered with the same ceramic as the bench. A central table made of a carbon steel sheet was drawn to improve the room connecting itself with a column of 60 cm in diameter.

© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

The deconstructed wall of the “Fábrica” represents the factory atmosphere, as well as the furniture (tables, shelf and cupboard) made of carbon steel sheets. The burnt cement is present on the outside walls and the ceiling lining was made with zinc tiles to bring up the sheds and factories elements into the environment.

© Filippe Araujo
© Filippe Araujo

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Brazil
Cite: "Factory Restaurant / 4 Lados.AU" [Restaurante Fábrica / 4 Lados.AU] 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917682/factory-restaurant-4-ladou/> ISSN 0719-8884

