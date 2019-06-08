Architecture and Education: 15 Schools Designed by Brazilian Architects

Save this picture! Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados © Nelson Kon

The key to a good education lies not only in good books and the teacher's didactics. The learning environment which students attend also has a great influence on their education since the requirements for acoustic, thermal and luminous comforts, or even landscaping, directly influence the behavior and attention of the students. In Brazil, school projects can vary widely from the private sector to the public sector, yet in both cases, it is possible to find high-quality solutions.

The use of prefabricated elements, classrooms with renewed hierarchies, innovative furniture that allow different ways of occupying the rooms, and, multipurpose spaces which suggest new forms of teaching, are some of the references featured in the fifteen projects that we selected to illustrate a small panorama of Brazilian architectural production in the area of education over the past few years.

Floor plan - Beacon School / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos + GOAA - Gusmão Otero Arquitetos Associados

Perspective section - Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Floor plan - School in Alto de Pinheiros / Base Urbana + Pessoa Arquitetos

Floor plan - Novo Mangue School / O Norte – Oficina de Criação

Floor plans - CHB Campinas F1 State School / MMBB Arquitetos

Floor plan - Neighborhood School / a GR a u

Image courtesy of FGMF Arquitetos

Floor plan - FDE - Várzea Paulista School / FGMF

Exploded axonometric drawings - Wish School / Garoa

Plans - SESC Barra Secondary School / Indio da Costa Arquitetura

Isometric drawings - Schools that Innovate / AUÁ arquitetos

Sketch - Avenues The Word School / aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

Section - COLABS Panamerican School of Porto Alegre / Santini e Rocha Arquitetos

Floor plan - School in Joanópolis / H+F Arquitetos