Riverchapel House / Robert Bourke Architects

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. An addition to a 1970’s timber-framed, sea-side holiday cottage in Co. Wexford. Our intervention, which comprises of a new kitchen/dining space and boot area, forms part of a series of new levels which mediate between the existing ground and the elevated datum of the original house.

On arrival, one ascends several steps on a brick plinth. A galvanised steel handrail, balustrade and canopy orient and protect the visitor. Inside the front door, a boot area, a key element of the clients’ brief, forms a new split level in the section. The boot area is defined by a mat well, oiled oak bench and tiled surface for muddy boots.

One step up, the new kitchen/dining area is tucked under a low ceiling, which is a continuation of the angle of the existing roof. This space forms an L-shaped plan which encloses a new sheltered, south-facing patio. Three oiled oak steps, an extension of the bench, lead to the living area on the main level of the house.

A delicate wrought iron handrail, supported by two round oak posts, curves to form a balustrade behind the bench. The interlocking plank construction of the original house is replicated in the addition to provide continuity between the old and the new. Thus, our design is intended to read as if it were part of the original house.