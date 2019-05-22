Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our second edition of the Refurbishment in Architecture Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 700 projects to 15 finalists, representing the best architectural refurbishment projects published on ArchDaily. With finalists from four continents, this award developed in partnership with MINI Clubman clearly demonstrates the global importance of refurbishment architecture as a method of achieving sustainable development and flexible, living cities.



Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 15 projects to just three winners. Read on and use the links below to cast your vote for the overall winner, or visit the award website here.