World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards
Save this picture!
Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our second edition of the Refurbishment in Architecture Awards, our readers have narrowed down over 700 projects to 15 finalists, representing the best architectural refurbishment projects published on ArchDaily. With finalists from four continents, this award developed in partnership with MINI Clubman clearly demonstrates the global importance of refurbishment architecture as a method of achieving sustainable development and flexible, living cities.

Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 15 projects to just three winners. Read on and use the links below to cast your vote for the overall winner, or visit the award website here.

VOTE NOW!


Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

Revitalizing Theatrical Hutongscape / MINOR lab

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen
Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

Luzhniki Stadium / SPEECH

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studios
© JAG Studios

Music School / BAROZZI VEIGA

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Shimen Bridge / DnA

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

BEN THANH Restaurant / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© NISHIZAWARCHITECTS
© NISHIZAWARCHITECTS

Gucci Hub / Piuarch

Save this picture!
© Andrea Martiradonna
© Andrea Martiradonna
Save this picture!
© Andrea Martiradonna
© Andrea Martiradonna

Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

ºC (Do-C) Ebisu / Schemata Architects

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Empire Stores / S9 Architecture

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

De Tjolomadoe / Airmas Asri

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
© Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

    Save this article
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this author
    Diego Hernández
    Author

    See more:

    News Architecture News
    Cite: Diego Hernández. "Meet the 15 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards" 22 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917644/meet-the-15-finalists-in-archdailys-2019-refurbishment-in-architecture-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream