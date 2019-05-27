Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios

+ 18

Architects Crosby Studios

Location Milyutinskiy Pereulok, 3, Moscow, Russia

Category Restaurant

Lead Architects Harry Nuriev, Olga Demchenko

Design Team Harry Nuriev

Area 72.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Mikhail Loskutov

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Rare Pastrami Bar, serves one main dish on the menu - pastrami. So its basically a meat restaurant. The clients wanted a bold new design, which has not yet been in Moscow.

As there was also a restaurant there before, the space had already been divided by a bearing wall into two halls. We used this layout: one area was destined to seatings, and the second was for the kitchen.

In addition to the seating, we placed a bar and toilets in the common room, in a cylindrical volumes making them look like sculptures and work visually into a common space.

The chosen materials were terrazzo for the floors, the walls were cleaned up to existing plaster and were a little bit aged. We used pink metal panels and tin decking, covered with pink lacquer. Lighting and furniture was also designed specially for this project by Crosby Studios.