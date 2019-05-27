World
  7. Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios

Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios

  • 02:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios
Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios, © Mikhail Loskutov
  • Architects

    Crosby Studios

  • Location

    Milyutinskiy Pereulok, 3, Moscow, Russia

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Lead Architects

    Harry Nuriev, Olga Demchenko

  • Design Team

    Harry Nuriev

  • Area

    72.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Text description provided by the architects. The Rare Pastrami Bar, serves one main dish on the menu - pastrami. So its basically a meat restaurant. The clients wanted a bold new design, which has not yet been in Moscow.

© Mikhail Loskutov
As there was also a restaurant there before, the space had already been divided by a bearing wall into two halls. We used this layout: one area was destined to seatings, and the second was for the kitchen.

© Mikhail Loskutov
Plan
Plan
© Mikhail Loskutov
In addition to the seating, we placed a bar and toilets in the common room, in a cylindrical volumes making them look like sculptures and work visually into a common space.

© Mikhail Loskutov
The chosen materials were terrazzo for the floors, the walls were cleaned up to existing plaster and were a little bit aged. We used pink metal panels and tin decking, covered with pink lacquer. Lighting and furniture was also designed specially for this project by Crosby Studios.

© Mikhail Loskutov
Project location

Cite: "Pastrami Bar / Crosby Studios" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917634/pastrami-bar-crosby-studios/> ISSN 0719-8884

