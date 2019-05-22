World
Bjarke Ingels Appears on Podcast to Discuss his Past, Present, and Future
Bjarke Ingels Appears on Podcast to Discuss his Past, Present, and Future, © LEGO Group
© LEGO Group

Media channel the slowdown has released the latest episode in their Time Sensitive podcast series, featuring an interview by Andrew Zuckerman with BIG founder Bjarke Ingels. The episode, titled “Bjarke Ingels to Cities: Take a Longer View,” sees Ingels communicate the value and world-changing potential of architecture, and reflect on his own career.

The podcast is divided into four chapters. In Change Maker, Ingels reflects on the role of change in his own life and work, as well as in the world at large. In Drawing Conclusions, he reflects on his upbringing in Copenhagen, and how his talent as an illustrator and cartoonist led him into architecture.

In BIG Picture, Ingels speaks of the firm’s current projects, such as The Dryline in New York, a proposed plan for Mars, and a panda habitat in Copenhagen Zoo. In The Natural Order of Things, he “makes the case for the value of the physical in our hyper-digital age” and reflects on the social, physical, and natural elements that will form a key part of the future of architecture.

You can listen to the podcast, and read the full transcript, on the official Time Sensitive podcast site here.

Bjarke Ingels: "New York is not the Capital of the United States. It is a Capital of the World."

Since moving to New York in 2010, BIG founder Bjarke Ingels has built an impressive portfolio, from developed projects such as VIA 57 West and The Eleventh to propositions such as West 29th Street and The Spiral.

