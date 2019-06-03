Flow Gallery House / John Pardey Architects

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Flow is an internationally recognized craft gallery in London founded by Yvonna Demczynska in 1999 in the heart of Notting Hill. Curating some six exhibitions each year, more recently Yvonna has established touring exhibitions and pop-up exhibitions across the world, so the need for a large permanent gallery space diminished while at the same time, she was keen to move closer to the gallery.

Save this picture! Ground and First Floor Plan (Proposed), Sections A (Proposed) and B (Proposed), Elevation (Proposed)

A ‘live-work’ solution was conceived as a brief, to make the existing gallery into a home, while retaining part of the space for exhibition, by invitation. After a difficult planning process for this Grade II listed structure, the solution was to excavate the main space about one meter to allow the insertion of a mezzanine floor, creating living space at lower ground and bedroom space above – all given natural daylight by a narrow light well to the rear.

While we make no claims for an innovative living, the house and gallery are merged into one – a ‘salon’ that allows the owner to exhibit and enjoy her wares, while living in the heart of London.