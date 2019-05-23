Oesterbye Retreat House / N+P Architecture

+ 24

Architects N+P Architecture

Location Ødsted, Denmark

Category Houses

Lead Architects Lars Bo Poulsen, Jesper Korf and collaborator Ole Brandt

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineer Møller & Jakobsen ApS

Builder Bo Plan Aps

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Moving along the small forest trail in a pleasant natural area of central Jutland, one is met by this humble and simple timber house. The surrounding vegetation is completely untouched, creating the image of a house floating in a sea of green. With this unique location at the end of a forest trail, it is common that pedestrians pass by the house on a trip through the forest. To maintain privacy a carport is designed to mark the entrance of the house and to establish a private border along the forest trail.

From this arrival area, a narrow concrete path creates a route through the terrain towards the main entrance, where the concrete becomes the platform and flooring of the entire ground level. The materials used in the design is carefully chosen to reflect the color palette of its natural surroundings. As on the exterior, the interior is also designed with the thought of its relation to the surrounding nature. With a ceiling height of seven meters, the social kitchen establishes an open connection to the first floor and corresponding terrace.

Large openings in the facade create beautiful views towards the lake, the forest, and the sky. These extraordinary views give a unique spatial experience and a strong connection to nature throughout the house. Two large zinc covered boxes interrupt the traditional house form, giving the design a modern appearance. These boxes present the house with two large bay windows, which on the interior is designed as a cozy niche with a view of the forest.