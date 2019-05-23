World
  Oesterbye Retreat House / N+P Architecture

Oesterbye Retreat House / N+P Architecture

  02:00 - 23 May, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Oesterbye Retreat House / N+P Architecture
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

  Architects

    N+P Architecture

  Location

    Ødsted, Denmark

  Category

    Houses

  Lead Architects

    Lars Bo Poulsen, Jesper Korf and collaborator Ole Brandt

  Area

    300.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

Text description provided by the architects. Moving along the small forest trail in a pleasant natural area of central Jutland, one is met by this humble and simple timber house. The surrounding vegetation is completely untouched, creating the image of a house floating in a sea of green. With this unique location at the end of a forest trail, it is common that pedestrians pass by the house on a trip through the forest. To maintain privacy a carport is designed to mark the entrance of the house and to establish a private border along the forest trail.

Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
First Level Plan
First Level Plan
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

From this arrival area, a narrow concrete path creates a route through the terrain towards the main entrance, where the concrete becomes the platform and flooring of the entire ground level. The materials used in the design is carefully chosen to reflect the color palette of its natural surroundings. As on the exterior, the interior is also designed with the thought of its relation to the surrounding nature. With a ceiling height of seven meters, the social kitchen establishes an open connection to the first floor and corresponding terrace.

Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

Large openings in the facade create beautiful views towards the lake, the forest, and the sky. These extraordinary views give a unique spatial experience and a strong connection to nature throughout the house. Two large zinc covered boxes interrupt the traditional house form, giving the design a modern appearance. These boxes present the house with two large bay windows, which on the interior is designed as a cozy niche with a view of the forest.

Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Section
Section
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR
Courtesy of N+P ARKITEKTUR

Cite: "Oesterbye Retreat House / N+P Architecture" 23 May 2019. ArchDaily.

