World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Crump Architects
  6. 2018
  7. (Gr)ancillary Dwelling / Crump Architects

(Gr)ancillary Dwelling / Crump Architects

  • 01:00 - 24 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
(Gr)ancillary Dwelling / Crump Architects
Save this picture!
(Gr)ancillary Dwelling / Crump Architects, © Matt Sansom
© Matt Sansom

© Matt Sansom © Matt Sansom © Matt Sansom © Matt Sansom + 33

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom

    Text description provided by the architects. Serving as an alternative to elderly care, the (Gr)ancillary dwelling provides a humble home - albeit in a bold and confident move, to a much-loved Grandmother, advocating an independent yet connected living environment for a cross-generational family.

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom
    Save this picture!
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom

    Perched atop an existing carport serving the main residence, an entry bridge provides direct street access from the living and kitchen spaces whilst a glazed connecting bridge serves as the connection point to the existing residence; a juncture, the departure point upwards in juxtaposition to the horizontality emphasized in the existing residence. 

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom

    Through this simple, yet deliberate gesture, the building now anchored into the precipitous site which rapidly falls away beneath. This bold move affords the small home perched within the treetops, uninterrupted views outwards and over the existing residence towards the city and landscape beyond. 

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom
    Save this picture!
    Section 1
    Section 1
    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom

    A neutral material palette internally actively invites sunlight and the elements inside via the large custom glazing elements, the ever-changing Hobart weather forming an integral backdrop to the living experience. Externally, dark, vertical timber cladding pays homage to the existing residence whilst allowing the building to recede into the hillside of which it is now very much a part.

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Sansom
    © Matt Sansom

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Crump Architects
    Office

    Product:

    Wood

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
    Cite: "(Gr)ancillary Dwelling / Crump Architects" 24 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917562/gr-ancillary-dwelling-crump-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream