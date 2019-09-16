Chunfengxixi Reading Club / FON STUDIO

-
Interiors Designers
-
LocationSanlitun Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
-
Category
-
DesignerBoan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo
-
ClientSpring Whisper Reading Club
-
Area220.0 m2
-
Project Year2019
Text description provided by the architects. Public reading space is really essential for urban culture. This time, Spring Whisper reading club cooperates with Chaoyang City Study. We optimize and upgrade the original reading architecture very quickly in the Sanlitun street, which can accommodate more readers here.
There are various types of business space and people. Our reading study locates in the northern area, which is the important traffic area. The tourists and readers have the chance to see the whole building and the interior structure. Due to the short period, the key point of design is the update of space and the promotion of vision, instead of the overall change of the architecture structure. In order to provide a relaxing and clear reading space, we choose the soft style to start this transform.
Because many different styles of architecture lie here and the house has the long show room with casement window, we use the white wall in the corner and ground chair rail to balance the original clear appearance, in order to simplify the exterior wall at the main entrance.
The interior design has the enough lofty ceiling, and naturally organizes the functional zone. The first layer can hold the display of art books and reading seats. The removable stools and bookshelves could provide the changeable space patterns for various lectures, exhibitions and small scale shows. The second layer also have the function to hold the exhibition. You can see the well-chosen magazines and journals here. The connection between the main stair and the bar courter is very essential for the newly update, which is really beneficial for the communication and management for staff.
The new design reserves the main visual factors in Qianmen branch, but the fresh texture appears in this clear and bright space. The display of books arearranged in different patterns in this study, which leads the instant reading experiences. The intensive exhibit in the first floor contrasts the blank in the second floor, which also make the clear category of books.
Reading, is an ideal way for human to link the world. Although this transform is finished in a short period, we believe it could become an interesting and warm corner in Sanlitun block, and provide a slower option for the rushed crowds.