The Petty Crimes of Architects

The Petty Crimes of Architects
The Petty Crimes of Architects, Stealing Office Supplies. Image © Chanel Dehond
Everyone is blameworthy for at least one bad habit / behavior at his/her workplace: talking on the phone too loudly, stealing someone else's mug, walking around the office with a very odorous lunch...

After a little reunion with her friends who work in the architecture field, illustrator Chanel Dehond couldn't help but notice a few "crimes" that almost all architects are guilty of.

Take a look at Dehond's illustrations of the petty crimes done by architects and designers.

Filling your Mug with Booze. Image © Chanel Dehond
Extending the Student Discount. Image © Chanel Dehond
Kidnapping Photoshop People. Image © Chanel Dehond
Printing Non-related Work Documents. Image © Chanel Dehond
How many of those are you guilty of?

