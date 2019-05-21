Bed & Breakfast Santulan / Santos Bolívar

+ 33

Project Leader José Antonio de los Santos Bolívar

Project and Construction Team Roberto Amaya Alvarado, Tayde Chan Ojeda, Armando Gallardo, Armando Quevedo Jordán, Carlos Fernández Robles, Diana Orozco Milanez, Roxana Alvarado Ávila, TADO, Frida Chametz

Text description provided by the architects. Santulan is balance in hindi, which was the concept used for the development of the project that seeks to be inclusive, not only being a tourist destination, but also being an example of a permanent culture of respect and balance with the ecosystem from its inhabitant to the building.

We wanted to break with the architectural typology of a hotel that develops its services within a same volumetric body, after incessantly analyzing the site and its geographical and natural qualities we made the decision to project its architectural program in different buildings interconnected by means of walkways that interact directly with nature and are architects of an invitation to live different spiritual and architectural experiences. Attempting to make these walkers the result of the analysis of the traces of the OM mantra symbol, as part of an integral design that seeks the balance between architecture, nature, mind and spirit.

The project was built from ecotechnologies that include walls of BTC (block of compacted earth), wetland (greywater reuse system), fog catcher tower to capture mist water, green roofs with low maintenance endemic plants, Organic orchard, Xeriscaping (respect for the local vegetation) and a natural cross ventilation system.

The project has an architectural program that includes 5 buildings distributed on the property, a volume in "V" is the main access to the whole building that captures the overhead light and frames the surrounding vine landscapes. It is also the starting point of the central route of the project, this building has a living room, dining room and communal kitchen with the purpose of developing interaction and coexistence among guests, also has a small art gallery to promote local talent, bathrooms, utility room, warehouse and administration office.

Another rectangular volume opens onto an imposing view to the west of the property, it is a space that houses the practice of yoga for the physical and mental connection.

The main building is a horizontal volume that blends with its landscape surrounded by hills of the valley and which has an orientation referenced to a majestic mountain full of energy and the most sacred for the Kumiais, one of the main ethnic groups of the region, this volume houses 8 individual bedrooms with bathroom, terrace, garden and a bedroom for the handicapped. This last room has its own kitchen and a ramp that provides easy access to all the spaces. It also offers guests a green roof with wooden terraces to enjoy the incredible sunsets and the starry nights of the Guadalupe Valley.

The main route ends in a straight and half-buried walkway of 30m in length, with 2 vertical and inclined concrete walls parallel to a triangular access that takes you into a geodesic wooden dome that has the function of being a space for meditation.We develop santulan with the firm idea of ​​showing the importance of Architecture and its function, for the good direction of society - nature.

