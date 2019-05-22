World
  7. The Fourth Room / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The Fourth Room / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The Fourth Room / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
The Fourth Room / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • Collaborators

    María Masià, Fran Ayala, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Sevak Asatrián, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, José Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes , Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia-España, Daniel Uribe, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Sergio Tórtola, Marta Escribano, Phoebe Harrison, Daniel Yacopino, Juan Fernandez, Javi Hinojosa

  • Financial Manager

    Ana de Pablo

  • Communication

    Sara Atienza

  • Structure

    Estructuras Singulares. Universitat Politécnica de Valencia
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. As a starting point, an open housing block to the north of Valencia. From the highest part of the building, the house has privileged views of the city.

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The day area is the only space that takes advantage of the three orientations of the house. Through the three openings the space changes as the day progresses with sunlight.

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

The house is structured through a space that organizes all uses of the house, which serves as access, storage, distributor, an extension of the room, etc.... the fourth room, a new space that allows you to live the house in a different way .

© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Project location

About this office
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
