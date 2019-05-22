The Fourth Room / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 32

Collaborators María Masià, Fran Ayala, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Sevak Asatrián, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, José Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes , Juan Martinez, Paz Garcia-España, Daniel Uribe, Javier Briones, Ángel Pérez, Sergio Tórtola, Marta Escribano, Phoebe Harrison, Daniel Yacopino, Juan Fernandez, Javi Hinojosa

Financial Manager Ana de Pablo

Communication Sara Atienza

Structure Estructuras Singulares. Universitat Politécnica de Valencia

Text description provided by the architects. As a starting point, an open housing block to the north of Valencia. From the highest part of the building, the house has privileged views of the city.

The day area is the only space that takes advantage of the three orientations of the house. Through the three openings the space changes as the day progresses with sunlight.

The house is structured through a space that organizes all uses of the house, which serves as access, storage, distributor, an extension of the room, etc.... the fourth room, a new space that allows you to live the house in a different way .