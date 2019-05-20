World
RIBA Announces London’s Best New Buildings
RIBA Announces London's Best New Buildings
Courtesy of RIBA

47 London buildings have been awarded 2019 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Regional Awards. Each year, RIBA Regional Award-winning buildings set the standard for skilful, accomplished architecture across the UK. All winning buildings are now in the running for RIBA National Awards, which will be announced on June 27, 2019.

© Nick Hufton © Fred Howarth © Simon Kennedy © Nick Kane

© Simon Kennedy
© Simon Kennedy

The 2019 RIBA London Award-winning buildings are:

Project

Practice

168 Upper Street

Groupwork

1A Earl's Court Square

Sophie Hicks Architects

4 Pancras Square

Eric Parry Architects

Alexandra Palace

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Alleyn's School Lower School

Tim Ronalds Architects

Alwyne Place

Mitzman Architects

Battersea Arts Centre

Haworth Tompkins

Bethnal Green Mission Church

Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

Blue Mountain School

6a architects

Boutique Office in Paddington

Edward Williams Architects

Brentford Lock West Phase 2

Mæ and White Ink Architects

Buckingham Green

Fletcher Priest Architects

Coal Drops Yard

Heatherwick Studio

Crossfield Street House

Jonathan Pile Architect

Eleanor Palmer Science Lab

AY Architects

Great Arthur House

John Robertson Architects

Hackney Wick Station

Landot and Brown

Here East

Hawkins\Brown

Highgate Bowl

HASA Architects

House in a Garden

Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

Kenwood Lee House

Cousins & Cousins Architects

Lambeth Civic Centre and Town Hall

Cartwright Pickard

LAMDA

Niall McLaughlin Architects

Lomax Studio

CAN

London Bridge Station

Grimshaw

London Wall Place

Make Architects

Mapleton Crescent

Metropolitan Workshop

Max Fordham House

bere:architects

Merano

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR

Moray Mews

Peter Barber Architects

Music School, King's College School Wimbledon

Hopkins Architects

Ordnance Road

Peter Barber Architects

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery

Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects

Pocket House

Tikari Works

Royal Opera House Open Up

Stanton Williams

Selfridges Duke Street

David Chipperfield Architects

Signal Townhouses

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

South London Gallery Fire Station

6a architects

Southbank Centre

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Television Centre

AHMM with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Company, dRMM, Mikhails Riches, Piercy&Co, Haptic, Archer Humphryes, Coffey Architects

The Bower

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Colville Estate

Karakusevic Carson Architects

The Ned, City of London

EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group LLC

The Painted Hall

Hugh Broughton Architects

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries

MUMA LLP

Torriano Primary School STEM Lab

Hayhurst and Co.

Westminster Abbey Triforium Project

Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd

© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

 Further Special Awards have been awarded to:

  • Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects – RIBA London Conservation Award

  • Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins – RIBA London Client of the Year Award

  • London Bridge Station by Grimshaw – RIBA London Building of the Year Award

  • Max Fordham House by bere:architects – RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh

  • Richard Tubb of EPR Architects for The Ned – RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell

  • Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co. – RIBA London Small Project Award

© Nick Hufton
© Nick Hufton

RIBA London Director, Dian Small, said that, "Each year RIBA London Awards celebrate a diverse and eclectic range of project types and scales and celebrate the very best new buildings across the Capital. 2019 winning projects range from a one-bedroom private house which spans the length of two private garages to one of the busiest train stations in the country. They also include several significant public sector housing projects, beautifully-designed school extensions, state of the art office buildings and exquisite conservation projects, which breathe new life into some of London’s greatest treasures. Once again, all winning buildings demonstrate the extremely high standard of design quality in London and the breadth of its architectural output."

Find out more about the regional award winners through the RIBA.

