Rizoma / Estúdio Penha

+ 19

Architects Estúdio Penha

Location R. Natingui, 442 - Vila Madalena, Sumarezinho, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Category Offices Interiors

Architect in Charge Estúdio Penha

Design Team Vitor Penha, Veronica Molina, Ricardo Souza

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Interiors Estúdio Penha

Ilumination Estúdio Penha

Ar Conditioner Str Ar Condicionado

Electrical Project Lumel Engenharia

Hydraulic Project Lumel Engenharia

Carpentry JF Móveis

Landscape Ricardo Souza e Itamar Rios

Project Management Lumel Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. Rizoma is a brand whose goal is to produce food in large scale, using systems that regenerate the soil. They wanted to hire a young contemporary architecture office who shared values with the brand and had a design that reflected the company’s philosophy.

The choosing of Edifício Coruja was a first step in the right direction, for it has ample green area and a natural spontaneous integration between the indoors and outdoors. The building features ample windows that offer great visual contact with its surroundings. The interior design was born of an intention to enrich the existing architecture, such as its concrete slab.

The idea of an “urban jungle” started the concept. The layout was chosen to allow for plenty of plants and integration to the surrounding green. The landscape design, done mainly in different shades of green, reinforces the connection and also considered the natural lighting when choosing each of the plants’ position. An automated irrigation system ensures a healthy maintenance.

The exposed pipes minimize the impact of the renovation by generating less rubble and also frees the ceiling to show the concrete slab, which was one of the original premises. A cement coating was applied on the few existing walls and on the floor. The idea behind keeping the walls, floor and ceiling in the same color was to highlight the plants. The pipes were painted light blue green, bringing softness to the whole.

The lighting project is aimed at efficiency; the desk lamps focus the light on the work, whereas scenic projectors light the landscape, which together ensure that the windows don’t turn into mirrors and visual contact with the exterior is always possible.

Opting for wood furniture brings comfort and a natural feeling. All furniture was designed by Estudio Penha and done in marine plywood, an uncoated ecological wood, which in this cases received a layer of varnish to help with maintenance and durability. The cabinets’ design feature hole in different sizes, eliminating the need for knobs.

A design born of the conscient search for less impact in the solutions and materials, reflecting the brand’s ideal.