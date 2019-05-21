House Between Buildings / Guidi + Hernández Arquitectos

+ 28

Collaborators Julián Nogara, Narella Frattini, Gonzalo Montoya

Structure Gabriel Macedo

Green Terraces Quinta Fachada

Text description provided by the architects. The project develops in a small urban terrain of Rosario city, in Argentina, between two buildings, 30 and 19mts height. On the site existed a typical dwelling of our urban plot dating back to 1920. On the sidewalk, appear two trees approximately 30mts high.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Plan / First Floor Plan

It is inevitable, so as to understand the project description, take the preexistences as a part of the design process which strongly mark its guidelines. When the city presses, the spaces respond stacking themselves and flowing vertically.

A triplex typology allow us to response programmaticaly and also dialogue with the preexisting urban scales. A concrete piece folds over itself, embeds in the space between buildings and complete the urban vacuum. Is the structure and the space at the same time, being also the language of the work. Reinforced concrete is chosen to solve big lights, obtaining the possibility of building free, flexible and versatile plants.

A multiple uses space in ground floor is achieved by emptying the existing house and completing its patio’s space with a ribbon concrete that folds. This structure take different forms responding to different needs, it is a staircase in ground floor and it is a patio, a stonecutter and a pool on first floor.

The first floor is the heart of the house; living room, kitchen and patio coexist in a direct dialogue. Due to emphasize this action, great openings materialized the division between interior and exterior ensuring the visual continuity, allowing a physical connection without limits when opened totally, turning covered space into a semi-covered space.

The Second floor contains the private spaces, the bathrooms on the border walls allow flexibility in the rest of the plant, achieving versatility.

The project looks to dialogue with the urban scale without losing the domestic scale, verticality allows simultaneity and variety of situations in a small vacuum that the densification of the city had not been completed.