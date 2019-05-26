World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Studio Link-Arc
  6. 2018
  7. China Resources Archives Library / Studio Link-Arc

China Resources Archives Library / Studio Link-Arc

  • 19:00 - 26 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
China Resources Archives Library / Studio Link-Arc
Save this picture!
China Resources Archives Library / Studio Link-Arc, © Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

© Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su + 44

  • Architects

    Studio Link-Arc

  • Location

    Xiao-Jing-Wan, Shenzhen, China

  • Category

    Cultural Architecture

  • Lead Architects

    Yichen Lu, Qinwen Cai

  • Design Team

    Wen Zhu, Hyunjoo Lee, Shuning Fan, Dongyul Kim, Shiqi Li, Alban Denic, Yoko Fujita, Xiaoshi Wang, Jean-Baptiste Simon, Chen Hu, Jasmin Shi

  • Area

    9000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su

  • Clients

    China Resources Group

  • Engineering

    Yoshinori Nito Engineering and Design

  • Interior Design

    Studio Link-Arc

  • Landscape Design

    Studio Link-Arc

  • Contractors

    CCDI (Shenzhen)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

A CIVIC PROGRAM
Located on the campus of Xiaojingwan University, a private educational institution in Shenzhen, the CRLand Archive Library has a dual program. The building’s primary function is to serve as an archive for the client, holding all of its physical and digital records in a subterranean vault built into the hillside that serves as the project site. Atop the archive, the project functions as a gallery space and lecture hall that serves the adjacent campus, adding a civic and cultural dimension to the project.

Save this picture!

The project’s upper two floors that house the building’s public programs are restricted to a boxy massing defined by the footprint of the archive vaults beneath. To increase the connections between the internal program and the site beyond, Link-Arc created two interior public spaces: an understated entry lobby connecting to the main campus, and dramatic exhibition space with views of the city and landscape beyond. The two spaces are connected by a linear “skylight hall” which provides access to the gallery and lecture hall spaces within.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

BREAKING THE MASS
The building massing is articulated via a multipronged strategy that maximizes local conditions. At the main entrance (closest to the main campus) the interior lobby is articulated as a separate volume with the entry beneath, creating a dignified public entrance.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

At the east end of the site, the exhibition lobby is defined by a dramatic angular cut that adds visual drama and connects the internal public space to an exterior terrace.  This terrace enjoys dramatic views of the city and landscape beyond and connects to a series of ramps and terraces that allow visitors to access the city at the bottom of the hillside.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The building is covered in a handmade gray brick that unifies the massing and adds texture to the exterior surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The brick is articulated in many different ways to add further visual texture to the exterior and to maximize the effects created by a single material.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

SURFACE AND DETAIL
As part of the design process, Link-Arc studied the possibilities inherent within the geometric module defined by the brick. It is used both as a solid cladding, to promote a sense of mass and weight.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

As light skin, to promote transparency and architectural layering. The mass of the brick, combined with a series of clear subtractive gestures, combines with the skin effects to create a dynamic exterior massing and compelling interior experience.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

In addition, the hand-made quality of the custom brick modules adds a unique texture to the surface that connects the project to the earth, to history, and to the simple act of making.  

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Each brick, formed and fired by hand, records its own making and creates a dynamic surface that changes over the course of the day.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Link-Arc
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture China
Cite: "China Resources Archives Library / Studio Link-Arc" 26 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917411/china-resources-archives-library-studio-link-arc/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

华润集团档案馆 / Studio Link-Arc

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream