  7. Michelberger Hotel / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Michelberger Hotel / Jonathan Tuckey Design

  • 01:00 - 21 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Michelberger Hotel / Jonathan Tuckey Design
Michelberger Hotel / Jonathan Tuckey Design, © Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

© Philip Obkircher © Philip Obkircher © Philip Obkircher © Philip Obkircher + 16

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

Text description provided by the architects. The hotel occupies a former light industrial building that dates from 1903. It is located within the Berlin district of Friedrichshain, an area formed around manufacturing and built when the railway and waterworks were opening in the late 19th Century.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher
Hotel Drawing
Hotel Drawing
© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

The building interior is made up of a single open-plan floor plate built around a glazed brick courtyard and traversed by a grid of curved concrete beams. The floor is then surrounded by 3-meter-high windows that look out onto the rapidly changing industrial surroundings.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

There was an intention to layer domestic-scale rooms and materials over the Michelberger’s original features, without concealing the vast open floor-plate with its enormous windows and sculptural beams. This approach creates a visible tension between the building’s past and what it will become.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

The differing spaces within each room are crowned by wooden palisaded frames that nod to the articulation of the S-Bahn signal box outside. They define a sense of enclosure and create a dialogue in scales between the divisions in the room and the city body. In contrast to the arborescent upper portions of the rooms, a series of datums have been introduced into the lower level.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

The material, textural and chromatic datums attempt to describe the rooms in terms of; ground, plinth, firmament, and canopy. A range of fine furniture; desks, tables, chairs, beds, and benches have been designed by the practice. A proportion of these has been made from Panzerholz, a sheet timber material formed under high compression.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

The natural resins secreted by the wood during manufacture, give the material an aged and lasting appearance. The fine profile of this material contrasts with its immense weight and strength, producing furniture which is both very delicate and sturdy.

© Philip Obkircher
© Philip Obkircher

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jonathan Tuckey Design
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation Germany
Cite: "Michelberger Hotel / Jonathan Tuckey Design" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917331/michelberger-hotel-jonathan-tuckey-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

