Adjaye Associates' First US Residential Skyscraper Tops Out in New York City

Adjaye Associates' First US Residential Skyscraper Tops Out in New York City
Adjaye Associates' First US Residential Skyscraper Tops Out in New York City, © Binyan Studios
© Binyan Studios

The Adjaye Associates-designed 130 William has topped out in Lower Manhattan at 800 feet. The first residential skyscraper in the USA designed by the firm, the iconic exterior architecture features a custom hand-cast façade with rhythmic large-scale arched windows and bronze detailing. Made to recall New York City’s historic fabric from the 19th and early 20th centuries, the tower will include 242 new luxury condominiums in the Financial District over 66 stories.

© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting
© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting

Designed in collaboration with local architect Hill West, Adjaye was inspired to craft a building that pushes away from the typical commercial feel of glass and instead embraces New York’s history of classic stonework and beloved lofts that once populated Lower Manhattan.

© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting
© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting

In defining the design for 130 William I sought to celebrate New York City’s heritage of masonry architecture, referencing the historical architecture once pervasive upon one of the city’s earliest streets. 130 William evokes the past, but it also has a forward-looking design which explores the new possibilities of urban, vertical living
-David Adjaye

© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting
© Chris Coe for Optimist Consulting

Developed by the Lightstone Group, the building will offer unit types ranging from studios to five-bedroom penthouses, along with an abundance of shared amenities including a health club and spa, a swimming pool, hot and cold plunge pools, a sauna, massage rooms, and a fitness center containing a yoga studio and basketball court. Other features including a private IMAX theater, a golf simulator, a lounge, a club and game room, a chef’s catering kitchen with a private dining area, children’s play rooms, a pet spa and outdoor terraces. A private observatory deck will cap the building at nearly 800 feet in the air.

© Binyan Studios
© Binyan Studios

At the base of the tower, a new public plaza park will create a buffer between the busy urban district and the residences, as well as create a zone for relaxing and gathering.

