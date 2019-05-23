Sam’s Creek House / Murphy Burnham & Buttrick Architects

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a slip of land between Sams Creek inlet and the Atlantic Ocean, the home design for a young family comprises intersecting layers of transitional indoor-outdoor spaces and generous expanses of glazing that filter sunlight and views through its interiors.

The siting of the project, with the pool situated on the eastern side of the property, allows the house to open up to a great lawn, vegetated wetlands, and sunsets over the inlet, and capture views to the ocean from the roof. Constructed of mahogany shiplap siding counterbalanced by an abundance of glass walls and windows, the house is composed of two main volumes—a block and a bar—connected by a recessed, transparent link.

A series of layered rooms on the first floor span the breadth of the block and intersect in a continuum of light and space. Interiors transition from an informal kitchen-dining-living area, to a screened porch, to an open-air terrace. The bar houses a guest suite and a cabana that opens onto the pool. The private second floor includes a master suite in the bar, intersect with outdoor spaces and daylight filtered through skylights, large windows, and slatted screens.

A roof deck lounge provides views across the Atlantic Ocean. The house, designed for resiliency, meets all FEMA Flood Zone Hazard standards and local tidal wetlands and waterways permit requirements. Abundant filtered daylight and natural building materials are supplemented with solar panels to maximize sustainability.

Additional Background:

