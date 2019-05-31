Xiaoye Valley / AML Design Studio

Save this picture! Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

+ 25

Architects AML Design Studio

Location Shifosi Village, Yanqing District, Beijing, China

Category Housing

Lead Architect Amulong

Design Team Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu

Area 850.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! Exterior facade and courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. There are many houses around Beijing that are too fastidious, too uniform and too fastidious. Ceramic tile veneer, magenta pink blue, always so selective, this project was originally like this.

Money can't be spent too much, so it is used to wrap up the building with the thorns picked up on the hill, hide in the hill, and shade the sun as well.

Tower house with the remaining scaffolding on the courtyard, pull up the shade net, when the sun comes out, sitting under, looking at the mountains, beautiful.

The owner named his house Xiaoye Valley, but I would like to call it Wild Valley.