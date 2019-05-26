Haus der Schüler / Metaraum Architekten BDA

+ 31

Structural Engineers Breinlinger Ingenieure

Building Physics Pfeil & Koch Ingenieurgesellschaft

Building Services Kaufer Passer Beratende Ingenieure, Schnell Ingenieure

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new and self-contained building was designed by the architects to offer students of two very close located schools and different attitudes, support and shelter, while there are no classes or lectures happening.

The new house does not suffer from the old flair of an old converted classroom or a lifeless extension of a school building. It is very clear in its use, offers different quality and emphasis towards the teaching area and is literally a ‚home’ for students and therefore planned in a very high standard. The function, form and material were chosen as a complete opposite to the existing school buildings. This made that little house unique and easily noticeable as a special place.

Located out of the context and put into the middle of the two school buildings, this simple house combines the two school yards into one big centre and transforms the existing into a new campus atmosphere.

On a space of more than 1000 square meters the students of both scools have rooms for learning and leisure: In the upper floor are the more withdrawn functions like relaxation rooms, reading boxes and playroom, in the ground floor are the unquiet and non-stop visited functions like student workshop and internet work.Close to the sportyard, a new coffeeshop with its outside space offers an ideal meeting point for the kids. Here you can find the entrance to the new building.

Meeting the future users, the students, their parents, their teachers and also the local council on a regular basis, the architects worked very transparent considering their requirements, wishes, opinions and suggestions and were rather allowing for an optimum of transformation and its realization.The interior is planned very individual and seen from an atmospheric point of view. Furniture, light fixings, colours and material has been chosen very thoughtfully using the criteria of a new interpretated value by the student.

The house is a combined timber and steel construction. The timber slabs and walls are pre-fabricated and visible connected to the load bearing steel frame. A very eye-catching character is the rotating inclined timber column system on the outside, which is keeping up the widely cantilevered and also weather protective roof. Fixed sunscreens are supporting the effect of a second protective layer or a guard and give the house the impression of a pergola.

This is a house of identification and recognition; a venue of occupancy and adaption – a home for students. And even 1 year after occupation there is still no willful damage (mischief), which shows very distinctive a high identification of the people with their building.