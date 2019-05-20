World
  7. Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture

Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture

  • 06:00 - 20 May, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture
Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture, © Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion proposes to strengthen the patio of the Rioja Library and adapt it so that people can meet and tell stories.

Isometric
Isometric
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Program
Program

The design of the structure is based on the reinterpretation of the traditional marionette booth, which is opened to provide a space so that the stories stored in the library can be narrated outside, in the new meeting space.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
This pavilion is part of the ephemeral 16 interventions that were part of the Cóncentrico 05 architecture and urbanism festival.

