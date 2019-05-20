Tea, Chocolate, Coffee Pavilion / knitknot architecture

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion proposes to strengthen the patio of the Rioja Library and adapt it so that people can meet and tell stories.

The design of the structure is based on the reinterpretation of the traditional marionette booth, which is opened to provide a space so that the stories stored in the library can be narrated outside, in the new meeting space.

This pavilion is part of the ephemeral 16 interventions that were part of the Cóncentrico 05 architecture and urbanism festival.