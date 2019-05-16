TRS Studio Converts Shipping Container into Single Family Module

TRS Studio has unveiled their design for a social project in the Callao region of Peru. The single-family module is based on a cargo container, constructed with strong materials emitting a low cost, and low environmental impact. The project is founded on community participation, improving the quality of health and housing in the Pesquero II settlement through sustainable materials.

+ 11

The project began with a study of the types of housing existing in the surrounding area, arriving at the conclusion that the base structure should not be too invasive, and that the materials should be easy to maintain with a low cost. The outcome was to retrofit a series of ISO 40’ cargo containers with a total area of 60 square meters, using recycled wood recovered from the site.

The modular house is designed as two volumes, one on top of the other. The top volume contains a social zone and kitchen, while the other evolves into a private zone where bedrooms, a study, and bathrooms are generated. Light and windows are direct and natural by windows in the roof, while gardens are incorporated to freshen the air, and regulate temperature.

The project is designed for a family of four, witch spaces converted into new rooms according to the family’s increasing needs, with the potential for large bedrooms and study areas to be converted into a fourth bedroom. As part of the design, 18 square meters of free space has been adapted for recreational zones or gardens.

Materiality choice was of paramount importance for the scheme. The OSB recycled wood boards are manufactured from wood shavings, an eco-friendly, economical, versatile, and durable material. This type of panel is resistant to deformations and offers excellent acoustic and thermal insulation. Recycled polycarbonate plates are also incorporated into the design, with a long life span of 20 years. The material has a high resistance to various climatic conditions and temperature variations, while its transparency or translucency is applicable as curtain walls, translucent facades, skylights, and roofs.

News via: TRS Studio