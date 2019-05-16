Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design

Studio INI is set to unveil Urban Imprint, an immersive installation at A/D/O by MINI in Brooklyn that reconstructs the fabric of our urban environment and imagines the city as a megaphone to the self. The outdoor installation will open to the public tomorrow, May 17th, during NYCxDesign, New York City’s annual celebration of Design which takes place throughout May.
Designed for the outdoor courtyard of A/D/O’s creative space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the installation reimagines the relationship between people and their built environment, allowing visitors to reshape their physical space and architecture as a result of their own movement. The boundaries of the immersive, cocoon-like surface will rise, recede, and partially separate as people walk through the piece, to give each individual a unique and intensely personal experience.
In cities, we are so often adapting to the physical constraints of a predefined plan, as if poured into a vessel of concrete and glass. I wanted to explore what it would look like to create a more symbiotic and ‘natural’ relationship between us and our built environment. In nature, the human self is both part of an ecosystem and an architect of the constructed space; a space that takes form as a result of the imprint from all the living organisms that inhabit it. The goal of Urban Imprint is to explore the potential of a highly responsive urban space; one that I hope can allow its visitors to feel present and empowered through their own unique imprint.
-Nassia Inglessis, Studio INI
The debut of Urban Imprint marks A/D/O’s second presentation during the festival, following on from the success of the 2018 interactive exhibition Spirit of the Sky designed by United Visual Artists (UVA).
News via: A/D/O