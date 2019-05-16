World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design

Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design
Save this picture!
Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design, © Studio INI / A/D/O
© Studio INI / A/D/O

Studio INI is set to unveil Urban Imprint, an immersive installation at A/D/O by MINI in Brooklyn that reconstructs the fabric of our urban environment and imagines the city as a megaphone to the self. The outdoor installation will open to the public tomorrow, May 17th, during NYCxDesign, New York City’s annual celebration of Design which takes place throughout May.

© Studio INI / A/D/O © Studio INI / A/D/O © Studio INI / A/D/O © Studio INI / A/D/O + 6

Save this picture!
© Studio INI / A/D/O
© Studio INI / A/D/O

Designed for the outdoor courtyard of A/D/O’s creative space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the installation reimagines the relationship between people and their built environment, allowing visitors to reshape their physical space and architecture as a result of their own movement. The boundaries of the immersive, cocoon-like surface will rise, recede, and partially separate as people walk through the piece, to give each individual a unique and intensely personal experience.

Save this picture!
© Studio INI / A/D/O
© Studio INI / A/D/O

In cities, we are so often adapting to the physical constraints of a predefined plan, as if poured into a vessel of concrete and glass. I wanted to explore what it would look like to create a more symbiotic and ‘natural’ relationship between us and our built environment. In nature, the human self is both part of an ecosystem and an architect of the constructed space; a space that takes form as a result of the imprint from all the living organisms that inhabit it. The goal of Urban Imprint is to explore the potential of a highly responsive urban space; one that I hope can allow its visitors to feel present and empowered through their own unique imprint.
-Nassia Inglessis, Studio INI

Save this picture!
© Studio INI / A/D/O
© Studio INI / A/D/O

The debut of Urban Imprint marks A/D/O’s second presentation during the festival, following on from the success of the 2018 interactive exhibition Spirit of the Sky designed by United Visual Artists (UVA).

Save this picture!
© Studio INI / A/D/O
© Studio INI / A/D/O

News via: A/D/O

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design" 16 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917241/studio-inis-urban-imprint-exhibition-debuts-at-a-d-o-for-nycx-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream