Studio INI's Urban Imprint Exhibition Debuts at A/D/O for NYCx Design

Studio INI is set to unveil Urban Imprint, an immersive installation at A/D/O by MINI in Brooklyn that reconstructs the fabric of our urban environment and imagines the city as a megaphone to the self. The outdoor installation will open to the public tomorrow, May 17th, during NYCxDesign, New York City’s annual celebration of Design which takes place throughout May.

+ 6

Designed for the outdoor courtyard of A/D/O’s creative space in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the installation reimagines the relationship between people and their built environment, allowing visitors to reshape their physical space and architecture as a result of their own movement. The boundaries of the immersive, cocoon-like surface will rise, recede, and partially separate as people walk through the piece, to give each individual a unique and intensely personal experience.

In cities, we are so often adapting to the physical constraints of a predefined plan, as if poured into a vessel of concrete and glass. I wanted to explore what it would look like to create a more symbiotic and ‘natural’ relationship between us and our built environment. In nature, the human self is both part of an ecosystem and an architect of the constructed space; a space that takes form as a result of the imprint from all the living organisms that inhabit it. The goal of Urban Imprint is to explore the potential of a highly responsive urban space; one that I hope can allow its visitors to feel present and empowered through their own unique imprint.

-Nassia Inglessis, Studio INI

The debut of Urban Imprint marks A/D/O’s second presentation during the festival, following on from the success of the 2018 interactive exhibition Spirit of the Sky designed by United Visual Artists (UVA).

News via: A/D/O