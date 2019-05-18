World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Martin Friedrich Architects
  6. Resort House / Martin Friedrich Architects

Resort House / Martin Friedrich Architects

  • 19:00 - 18 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Resort House / Martin Friedrich Architects
Save this picture!
Resort House / Martin Friedrich Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 28

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. It has such a tranquil feel with the infinity edge pool and spa, palm trees and the sheer curtains swaying in the breeze making it feel like resort living every day. The client works for a travel company so wanted to create that holiday feeling in her own home. A strong projecting bluestone feature wall supports the cantilevering porte cochere at the entry of our new house.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The bluestone wall continues right through the house defining interior spaces and becomes a colonnade at the rear. A double height timber entry serves to soften the bold white facade and create a sense of volume within.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

A substantial master bedroom, formal lounge, study and double height (4.2 meters high) lounge, dining and kitchen spaces are on the ground floor. We love fully opening corner windows from each direction to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The rear circular form of the central staircase becomes the feature wall in the master ensuite. Recessed LED lights light up the curve above. The shower and toilet are separated and each space is wrapped in black metal frames which is an element featured throughout the house.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The sculptural Apaiser Oman bath is centered between the 2 spaces. The first floor accommodates a further 3 bedrooms all with WIR and ensuites and rumpus room for the younger members of the family and with views of the pool. The basement accommodates 5 cars and cellar, gym, cinema, and retreat room.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The basement retreat has a large window looking into the pool. This window provides light as well as transforming the room into a more inviting and calming space that you want to spend time relaxing.  

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Martin Friedrich Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Resort House / Martin Friedrich Architects" 18 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917224/resort-house-martin-friedrich-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream