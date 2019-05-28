World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United States
  5. Craft & Bloom
  6. 2019
  7. Maapilim Pop Up Store / Craft & Bloom

Maapilim Pop Up Store / Craft & Bloom

  • 16:00 - 28 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Maapilim Pop Up Store / Craft & Bloom
Save this picture!
Maapilim Pop Up Store / Craft & Bloom, © Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

© Will Ellis © Will Ellis © Will Ellis © Will Ellis + 19

  • Architects

    Craft & Bloom

  • Location

    NoLIta, New York, United States

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Emma & Ofer Shahar

  • Design Team

    Gat Sarid

  • Area

    350.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Will Ellis
Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

Text description provided by the architects. Tel Aviv based design studio Craft & Bloom recently unveiled their Manhattan popup space for men's grooming brand Maapilim, a 350-square-foot (33-sq-meter), minimalist homage to Mediterranean aesthetics.

Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

For the ephemeral store,  Craft & Bloom was commissioned to encapsulate the slow living and wellness approach by Maapilim into a physical popup store. Inspired by the convoluted Grecian rooftop gardens - surrounded by serenity, iconic Mediterranean shapes and local herbs, Craft & Bloom created a space for people to enter and feel a transition from one of the world's busiest retail neighborhoods, NoLita, into a different mode, activating all of their senses. Bringing shapes, materials, scents and local herbs from across the Mediterranean, Craft & Bloom manifested a physical sense of Maapilim's essence and values surrounding a slower-paced state of mind.

Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

In order to best emulate this state of mind and provide a calming environment, Craft & Bloom purposely limited materials to a minimum to allow the mind to focus and not be over stimulated. The main material choice is a soft white mineral plaster, iconic to Greek architecture. The soft lines and imperfect shapes of the store's display, creating an approachable scene for customers - inviting them into vacation mode as opposed to the pristine clean lines of more modern displays. 

Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

The lengthy low-bench that runs along one full wall of the space further invites guests to sit down and enjoy a moment in a hidden garden amongst the bustle of the city. Here, customers may be testing products, consult with a skin care specialist or to just sit for a moment and enjoy the sounds and smells of the Mediterranean over a traditional coffee.  The hardwood floors are cleverly disguised with gravel upon which Craft & Bloom laid a soft white concrete to mimic a Mediterranean garden, including fresh herbs true to the region that are found in Maapilim's products. Each element brought into the space has been carefully sourced and researched. 

Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

Tel Aviv-based ceramicist Avi Ben Shoshan was commissioned to create all the ceramic elements in the space. Ben Shoshan's works sit beautifully on the intersection between nostalgic motifs and modern lines. Together with Craft & Bloom, Ben Shoshan created a set of ceramics that not only looks and feels beautiful but helps introduce the customer to the more ceremonious approach to slow living. The sink in the space does not have a faucet, but rather a perfectly shaped water jug used to pour over one's hands - an ode to Greek baths and a glimpse into a slower paced life.

Save this picture!
© Will Ellis
© Will Ellis

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Craft & Bloom
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "Maapilim Pop Up Store / Craft & Bloom" 28 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917216/maapilim-pop-up-store-craft-and-bloom/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream