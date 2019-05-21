World
  House TlL / WE-S architecten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House TlL / WE-S architecten

  • 02:00 - 21 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House TlL / WE-S architecten
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The existing bungalow is limited to one floor. Almost 1/4 of its volume is taken up by an indoor garage that is hardly used. Moreover, the house is particularly poorly insulated. The residents want a limited expansion of the existing volume, in order to be able to meet the current requirements of a single-family home. In addition, the energy performance of the home must be optimized.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The urban development regulations allow for an extension up to a maximum of 1.000 m3. This provides a maximum extension with 459m3, spread over one storey and oriented east-west. Within the new volume, a covered parking space is provided at the front of the house. To guarantee optimum daylight penetrating the existing volume, part of the volume is cut out of the building, at the same time serving as a covered terrace sheltered from the westerly wind.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The project tries to interweave the existing bungalow within its environment with certain simplicity in planning and materialization. Variable room heights play a game of compression and decompression, which has its center of gravity in the double-height living space.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

"House TlL / WE-S architecten" 21 May 2019. ArchDaily.

