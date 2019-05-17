World
  IIM Sports Center / Mindspace

IIM Sports Center / Mindspace

  19:00 - 17 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
IIM Sports Center / Mindspace
© PHX india, Mindspace
  Architects

    Mindspace

  Location

    Indian institute of management , Bangalore , Karnataka , India

  Category

    Sports Architecture

  Lead Architects

    Sanjay Mohe , Arun Kumar, Er. Uday kumar, Er. Adarsh

  Area

    3438.0 m2

  Project Year

    2016

  Photographs

    PHX india, Mindspace

  Clients

    Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru

  IIMB Project Manager

    M.S.Vishwanath.

  Structural Consultants

    Rays consulting Engineers

  Contractors

    Giriraju.P

  Services Consultants

    Maple Engg-Design Services( India) Pvt,Ltd , Akash electro conultants Pvt, Ltd.,

  Sports field contractors

    Syncotts International

  Tensile fabric contractors

    Technospan structures Pvt, Ltd.,

  Swimming pool contractors

    Walrus pools & fittings Pvt, Ltd.,
© PHX india, Mindspace
Text description provided by the architects. The proposed sports center is planned in proximity to the existing hostel blocks. The planning had to take care of existing trees at the site. Main access and secondary access spines are created using trees as focal points.

© PHX india, Mindspace
The sports facilities are planned in two levels, in response to the contours on site. The structure is designed as a non- building that emerges from the green ground. There is a gradual transition: starting from the pergola-covered double height, which acts as the main circulation spine, up to a semi open verandah and eventually to the enclosed sports hall.

© PHX india, Mindspace
Wide steps and platforms located in the sporting facility hold cultural activities and also connect the building to the landscape. The intended concept aims to establish a tranquil relationship between building, human, site and nature. Formal and informal interaction is encouraged through the use of common areas for staff and students.

© PHX india, Mindspace
Sections
© PHX india, Mindspace
The main materials are stone and concrete, that help unify the new to the existing material in terms of language. Moreover, the sports facilities adhere to International standards.

© PHX india, Mindspace
Project location

Mindspace
Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture India
