  House LSG#DM / Rmk! Arquitetura

House LSG#DM / Rmk! Arquitetura

  08:00 - 29 May, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
House LSG#DM / Rmk! Arquitetura
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

  • Architects

    Rmk! Arquitetura

  • Location

    Vila Princesa, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Otávio Zanotta Riemke / Pedro Borges Osório / Isabella Pereira Garcia

  • Area

    456.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Cristiano Bauce

  • Landscaping

    Inflorescência Paisagismo

  • Projeto de Interiores

    Juliana Schnor, Karine Damasio, Bernardo Medeiros
© Cristiano Bauce
Text description provided by the architects. The LSG # DM residence project meets the requirements of the client in two formal units, a prism in exposed concrete supported by a glazed volume. On the longitudinal direction, the volume of the upper floor is in orthogonal opposition to the ground floor, projecting itself further towards in both directions.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Cristiano Bauce
Consisting of exposed concrete, the prism opens one of its faces to the best solar orientation, incorporating wooden movable panels that allow the control of natural insolation and ventilation of the intimate areas.

In the ground floor, the social area is limited by large glazed surfaces which are delimited by gables in natural stone, allowing the maximum integration with the exterior. Wooden brise-soleil, arranged in random rhythm, provide insolation control, privacy and cordial integration with the surroundings.

© Cristiano Bauce
The projections, originated by the advancement of the upper floor over the ground floor, give rise to an outdoor porch and vehicle shelter. Under the slab of the ground floor, service areas are situated in a wooden volume. Sliding doors allow the integration of the gourmet area with the living room.

© Cristiano Bauce
Rmk! Arquitetura
"House LSG#DM / Rmk! Arquitetura" [Casa LSG#DM / Rmk! Arquitetura] 29 May 2019. ArchDaily.

