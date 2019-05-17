World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Breathe Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Double Life House / Breathe Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Double Life House / Breathe Architecture

  • 01:00 - 17 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Double Life House / Breathe Architecture
Save this picture!
Double Life House / Breathe Architecture, © Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu + 18

  • Client

    Private residence

  • Builder

    Promena & Ficus (Vic)

  • Structural Engineer

    Bekker

  • Building Surveyor

    City Plan Services

  • ESD

    Urban Digestor
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Double Life is a house for two introverts living in a world of extroverts. It is an attempt to keep them sane, to protect their true identities from the outside world. It’s their hideout, their fortress of solitude. A mild mannered exterior, but an interior made of steel and strength.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

This “hide-out” is a narrow inner-city terrace in Sydney. It is a haven; custom-made for a mild mannered dynamic duo and the double lives they lead. The house follows a sequence through a protective cave-like fortress that immediately blocks out the outside world, making it a place of retreat. Spatially the house is an endless series of discovery and surprise, leaving the end user with a sense of seemingly limitless space despite the narrow and modest footprint.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Site constraints included the structural integrity of a house over a hundred years old and the challenges that overlooking presented. These constraints also became opportunities as old ceilings were pared back to reveal the true identity of the building and privacy screens in outdoor courtyards encouraged increased vegetation, ensuring further protection for the owners.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

From the moment you enter through the ‘phone booth’, there is a softening of the outside world. The acoustic walls and ceiling linings welcome you into a calmer, quieter realm. A moment to pause. You face a library of black joinery, again a disguise for what lies beyond, a hidden room accessed by those who know the secret.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Like Superman’s fortress, discovery awaits you at every turn. A sunken concrete living room with exposed herringbone struts revealing the true identity of the building. Hidden and double life themes continue with the hidden TV behind a Sonny Day artwork. A stream of natural light invites you deeper into the plan, past the ‘cape’, a red velvet curtain concealing the main stair and the space opens up to a kitchen and dining area detailed with mild steel, concrete, timber and herringbone brickwork. The material palette is robust, humble and enduring. The north facing courtyard draws you to a narrow concrete stair that leads you further into the lair where an additional courtyard exists. The plan delivers seemingly limitless spaces from a modest and narrow footprint.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Double Life house keeps the outside world guessing with its aged existing, delivering a true retreat for its owners inside. The project stays true to its concept, by achieving all its outcomes through simplicity and consideration.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

With respect to sustainability, retaining and preserving much of the existing building was important, as was dematerialisation – stripping back, expressing and exposing. Any added materials were robust and humble, serving a purpose of ensuring the longevity of the building. Low embodied energy materials; sourced locally wherever possible, included Australian recycled timbers, mild steel doorframes & joinery and locally manufactured brass door furniture and tap ware.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The design incorporates passive solar principles, double and triple glazing. No mechanical heating or cooling exists in the building.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Breathe Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Sustainability Australia
Cite: "Double Life House / Breathe Architecture" 17 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917162/double-life-house-breathe-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream